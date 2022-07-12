ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Why don’t most foods cause allergies?

By Diana Gitig
Ars Technica
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the adaptive immune system’s primary jobs is recognizing foreign substances in our bodies and unceremoniously rejecting them by eliciting inflammation. So the fact that it lets about 100 grams of assorted foreign animal and plant proteins pass through our digestive systems every day with nary a peep is curious—food...

arstechnica.com

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

4 main omicron variant symptoms to expect

The “stealth” omicron variant is on track to be surpassed by new COVID-19 subvariants, namely BA.4 and BA.5. This week, the BA.5 strain alone made up 20%-27% of cases in the U.S., while BA.4 had a hold on 8.8% to 14.5% of infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Allergies#Food Intolerance#T Cell#Gluten
shefinds

4 Foods No One Should Eat After 4 PM Because They Almost Always Lead To Bloating, According To Experts

Suffering from frequent late night bloating? We checked in with registered nutritionists, dietitians and other health experts for more information about 4 common foods that are often linked to indigestion when consumed in the late afternoon or evening. Read on for helpful tips and suggestions from Melissa Mitri, MS, RD, registered dietitian, health and weight loss expert and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
Health Digest

When You Drink Bone Broth Every Day, This Is What Happens To You

Bone broth is both a recent health trend embraced by wellness enthusiasts and a long-time favorite home remedy favored by grandmothers. It is primarily known for its positive effect on joint health and fighting colds. However, bone broth's newfound popularity also comes from its numerous potential health benefits, which include boosting your bone health, aiding sleep and weight loss, and its purported anti-inflammatory effect (via Healthline).
FOOD & DRINKS
Shape Magazine

TikTokers Are Taking L-Glutamine for Gut Health, But You Probably Don't Need It

TikTok True or False is the answer to your burning questions about the health, beauty, and fitness fads taking over your social feeds. Each story breaks down a buzzy wellness trend with the help of experts and scientific research to uncover the truth and safety behind the viral "advice" you see online. You'll never have to wonder what's actually legit — or what to skip — again.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
UPI News

Anxiety disorders may spread from mothers to daughters, fathers to sons

July 12 (UPI) -- Mothers to daughters, fathers to sons: That's how anxiety disorders may be transmitted, according to a new study. While anxiety disorders are known to run in families, it remains unclear how genes and the environment may contribute to onset of the condition -- and no previous studies have explored the idea of mother-daughter, father-son transmission.
MENTAL HEALTH
Healthline

Is Pita Bread Gluten-Free?

Gluten is a family of storage proteins found in wheat that are shown to trigger gut inflammation in people diagnosed with celiac disease — approximately 1% of the population (. Therefore, following a gluten-free diet is recommended for managing celiac disease symptoms like abdominal pain, constipation or diarrhea, and...
FOOD & DRINKS
MedicalXpress

Acidic activated charcoal prevents weight gain and insulin resistance in high-fat diet mice

With the Westernization of eating habits, the proportion of obese people is increasing all over the world. Obesity is an urgent issue because obesity is a risk factor leading to various diseases such as diabetes, fatty liver and dyslipidemia. Edible activated charcoal is known to absorb urinary toxins and bile acids in the intestines and excrete them as feces. The research team led by Shinshu University's Department of Metabolic Regulation suspected that they would also absorb excess fat in the diet. The group was able to verify the effect and safety of acidic activated charcoal produced from Shinshu Ina's specialty the Akamatsu tree (red pine) on mice.
JAPAN
Nature.com

COVID from a cat, pandemic death tolls and viruses that alter body odour

The latest science news, in brief. You have full access to this article via your institution. First reported case of a person getting COVID from a cat. A team in Thailand has reported the first solid evidence of a pet cat infecting a person with SARS-CoV-2. Studies early in the...
PETS
Nature.com

COVID-19 and risk of neurodegenerative disorders: A Mendelian randomization study

Emerging evidence has suggested a close correlation between COVID-19 and neurodegenerative disorders. However, whether there exists a causal association and the effect direction remains unknown. To examine the causative role of COVID-19 in the risk of neurodegenerative disorders, we estimated their genetic correlation, and then conducted a two-sample Mendelian randomization analysis using summary statistics from genome-wide association studies of susceptibility, hospitalization, and severity of COVID-19, as well as six major neurodegenerative disorders including Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal dementia, Lewy body dementia, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinson's disease. We identified a significant and positive genetic correlation between hospitalization of COVID-19 and AD (genetic correlation: 0.23, P"‰="‰8.36E"“07). Meanwhile, hospitalization of COVID-19 was significantly associated with a higher risk of AD (OR: 1.02, 95% CI: 1.01"“1.03, P: 1.19E"“03). Consistently, susceptibility (OR: 1.05, 95% CI: 1.01"“1.09, P: 9.30E"“03) and severity (OR: 1.01, 95% CI: 1.00"“1.02, P: 0.012) of COVID-19 were nominally associated with higher risk of AD. The results were robust under all sensitivity analyses. These results demonstrated that COVID-19 could increase the risk of AD. Future development of preventive or therapeutic interventions could attach importance to this to alleviate the complications of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy