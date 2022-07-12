ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardson Highway Remains Closed

By Pam Dunklebarger
deltanewsweb.com
 3 days ago

UPDATE: 10:45 a.m. REMAINS CLOSED from MP 218 to MP 234 due to road washouts from flash flooding. We anticipate this closure to continue for another 24 hours, but we will know more soon. Damage:. Crews are currently establishing a list of the multiple damage areas...

