Humboldt County, CA

‘We are on A1’s Time’: Another Release Try is Set for Tomorrow

By Kimberly Wear
North Coast Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor whatever reason, the California condor known as A1 just didn’t seem to be in a wild mood today. Biologists with the Northern California Condor Restoration Program — a Yurok Tribe-led effort to return the endangered species to the region after more than a century's absence — were prepped and ready...

www.northcoastjournal.com

North Coast Journal

Fourth California Condor Takes Flight in Humboldt County (with Video)

A fourth California condor is now flying free in the skies over Humboldt County. A1, a young male, left the enclosure just before dawn this morning during the third release attempt, according to the Northern California Condor Restoration Program, a Yurok-led effort to return the bird they know as prey-go-neesh to the northern reaches of the endangered species' former territory.
North Coast Journal

Klamath Salmon Season Starting to Heat Up

Until recently, it had been somewhat of a slow start to the salmon season on the lower Klamath. And that's to be expected. The late spring rains that fell in June increased flows and cooled the water. Both scenarios did wonders for the spring salmon, allowing them to make their way upriver to their spawning grounds. And by the looks of it, they have arrived at the upper Trinity in good numbers. To date, the Junction City weir has trapped 26 days and collected a robust 1,666 kings, including 46 jacks. Comparing that to last year, the same weir trapped for a total of 109 days for 1,848 kings. By all accounts, it appears the spring run, so far, is better than the previous few years. But now as the warm inland temperatures begin to warm the water flowing to the estuary, the salmon will likely slow down and hold. This is just what the anglers have been waiting for. Since it opened to fishing July 1, boats trolling near the mouth have caught just a handful of fish. But that is slowly starting to change. Spring-run regulations are in effect through Aug. 14, with a daily bag and possession limit of one salmon of any size. The fall quota won't begin until Aug. 15.
North Coast Journal

Humboldt Ladies MTB Pedals Among the Pines

Sure, it's "just" a weekly mountain bike ride. Like many groups formed around a common interest and shared challenges, this weekly gathering of women mountain bikers has morphed into a unique community. For years now, every Monday evening, a group of women abscond to the woods on bicycles. On inky dark winter nights, when you can see your breath in the air, they pack layers and turn on their bike lights. In spring and fall, they measure the time until sunset by horizontal finger-widths, each finger representing approximately 15 minutes until the sun dips below the horizon or, more often, the fog bank. In summer, the ride starts and ends hours before nightfall, leaving plenty of time for post-ride beers or river dips.
North Coast Journal

Hot, Hot, Heat

I'm firing this one off straight from the hip, so no frills, $20 words or political invective. It's a dang scorcher today, even on the coast, and I don't intend on spending the daylight looking at a screen, tapping away at a slowly heating keyboard, while the busy sounds of the landscaping industry hums and chugs into my open windows. Plus, the neighbor's dog won't shut up. So that's it, I'm going to hit the water for a while. See you in the papers (and hopefully not in the news section).
North Coast Journal

Making a Home at Lily's Thai Kitchen

Kim Pravong describes herself as a risk taker. One is inclined to believe her after hearing she took over Lily's Thai Kitchen with only a little experience working for a friend at a restaurant years ago and a couple visits to scope the place out. "If I don't do it, I never know," she says. Pravong jumped in with both feet in May, moving from Eureka to Willow Creek, where Lily's is located (40640 State Route 299).
North Coast Journal

Quantifying Impact

I n 2019, Nordic Aquafarms approached the county with a unique proposal: Using some derelict land owned by the Harbor District, the Norway-based company wanted to build a giant land-based fish farm, with Atlantic salmon raised in tanks, separated from the waters of the ocean and Humboldt Bay, and marketed all over the nation. As part of the deal, Nordic would first clean up the highly polluted site, which was last occupied by the now defunct Samoa pulp mill, saving the district and the county millions of dollars. Nordic also promises the project will bring hundreds of good-paying jobs throughout the course of site cleanup, construction and ongoing operations.
North Coast Journal

A Holiday Week Marred by Hate in Humboldt

Independence week in Humboldt County saw a series of hateful, bigoted events, spawning multiple criminal investigations from Fortuna to Arcata and the county's unincorporated areas. The incidents include the assault of a Black man by multiple white men on Eureka's waterfront after he reported being called a racial slur, the...
North Coast Journal

Photos: 55th Annual Annie and Mary Day

While fewer people than last year showed up for Blue Lake’s 55th annual Annie and Mary Day on a perfect weather day on Sunday, everyone present seemed to share a positive attitude. (And despite the ongoing pandemic, very few were wearing masks.) The day featured most of the usual participants in Blue Lake's small-town parade and a very popular line up of vintage vehicles in the Bill Nessler Car Show.
North Coast Journal

Your Court

Okay, guys, your turn for birth control. The ball's in your court. Vasectomies for all!
North Coast Journal

COVID Claims Two More HumCo Residents

Humboldt County Public Health reported today that the county has confirmed two more COVID-19 deaths since its last report July 6. Four new hospitalizations were also reported but, according to a state database, 13 people are currently hospitalized with the virus locally, including three under intensive care. The deaths reported today are Humboldt County 150th and 151st since the pandemic began.
North Coast Journal

Eureka Police: Two Arrest Warrants Issued in Fourth of July Assault

The Eureka Police Department today announced that arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects in a Fourth of July assault of a Black man on Eureka's waterfront in which he reported being called a racial slur. An EPD news release states a warrant on suspicion of assault with a...
