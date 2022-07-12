Elsie Pigott Fitzpatrick

I am Eddie Evans, candidate for Wakulla County Judge. The citizens of Wakulla County deserve a county judge with proven experience. Since 1992 I have served as an Assistant State Attorney, helping to keep our community safe from the most violent criminals. I began my legal career in 1991 as an intern handling cases in the same courtroom I now hope to serve you in as your county judge. After I completed my internship and graduated from Florida State University College of Law in 1992, I went to work handling misdemeanor cases in Wakulla, Franklin, and Leon counties. I was later promoted to handle felony cases and served as the chief prosecutor in Wakulla County. I now serve as General Counsel with responsibilities in all six counties of the Second Judicial Circuit including Wakulla, Franklin, Gadsden, Jefferson, Liberty, and Leon. My legal experience goes beyond handling criminal cases as my current duties include cases in both the criminal and civil divisions of the court. I am a member of the Florida Bar, the Bar of the Supreme Court of the United States, and the Bar of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Florida.

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO