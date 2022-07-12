ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Elsie Pigott Fitzpatrick

Citrus County Chronicle
 2 days ago

Elsie Pigott Fitzpatrick, age 69, of Tallahassee, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at the Azalea Gardens Memory Care Center. A lifelong resident of Tallahassee minus a short stay in Jacksonville, Elsie was born on January 4, 1953, to the late Clois and Martha (Crum) Pigott....

www.chronicleonline.com

