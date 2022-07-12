Garden of the Gods lands on list of top world attractions

Tripadvisor has released its list of "Best of the Best Things to Do" including the top world and American attractions and the same spot in Colorado makes both lists.

The Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs took the number nine spot on the top world attractions and moved into the number two spot for the United States, coming in right behind the Empire State Building.

On the international list, the park sits along side the Basilica de la Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain, the Colosseum in Rome and the Trevi Fountain in Rome.

The park in Colorado Springs is a registered National Natural Landmark with 300' sandstone rock formations with a backdrop of Pikes Peak.

Its Visitor & Nature Center and museum is the most visited attraction in the Pikes Peak region.

Garden of the Gods iStock/Getty Images Plus

The head of the Burlington Railroad, Charles Elliot Perkins, purchased 240 acres in the Garden of the Gods in 1879. He added to the property but never built on it.

Perkins left the park open for public use until his death in 1907. His children knew he wanted to give what was then a 480-acre park to the City of Colorado Springs. They made that happen in 1909.

The park actually got its name in 1859 when two surveyors where exploring the area near Colorado City and found the sandstone formations. One suggested it would be a "capital place for a beer garden." But his companion had a different view of the garden saying "Why it is a fit place for the Gods to assemble. We will call it the Garden of the Gods."

That's what it's been ever since.