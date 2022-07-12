ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Garden of the Gods lands on list of top world attractions

By Raetta Holdman
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kb27Q_0gdQDwvj00

Tripadvisor has released its list of "Best of the Best Things to Do" including the top world and American attractions and the same spot in Colorado makes both lists.

The Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs took the number nine spot on the top world attractions and moved into the number two spot for the United States, coming in right behind the Empire State Building.

On the international list, the park sits along side the Basilica de la Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain, the Colosseum in Rome and the Trevi Fountain in Rome.

The park in Colorado Springs is a registered National Natural Landmark with 300' sandstone rock formations with a backdrop of Pikes Peak.

Its Visitor & Nature Center and museum is the most visited attraction in the Pikes Peak region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=202fdg_0gdQDwvj00
Garden of the Gods iStock/Getty Images Plus

The head of the Burlington Railroad, Charles Elliot Perkins, purchased 240 acres in the Garden of the Gods in 1879. He added to the property but never built on it.

Perkins left the park open for public use until his death in 1907. His children knew he wanted to give what was then a 480-acre park to the City of Colorado Springs. They made that happen in 1909.

The park actually got its name in 1859 when two surveyors where exploring the area near Colorado City and found the sandstone formations. One suggested it would be a "capital place for a beer garden." But his companion had a different view of the garden saying "Why it is a fit place for the Gods to assemble. We will call it the Garden of the Gods."

That's what it's been ever since.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coloradosprings.com

7 best barbecue restaurants in Colorado Springs

Whether you're into traditional BBQ plates like tender smoked pork ribs or modern twists like burnt ends over poblano mac, these barbecue spots are sure to please. According to votes by Gazette readers for the Best of the Springs magazine, these top 7 barbecue restaurants are unrivaled in overall taste, service, and quality. Check out where your favorite place to enjoy barbecue lands on the list:
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Lifestyle
City
Colorado City, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
mountainjackpot.com

Woodland Park Slams Brakes on Vacation Rentals

Council Imposes STR Moratorium Following Resident Concerns. Woodland Park has joined the growing list of communities in Colorado that are declaring a time-out on the issuing of any more licenses for short-term rental properties, referred to as vacation homes, and usually obtained by a variety of internet sites. A temporary...
WOODLAND PARK, CO
FOX21News.com

Say ‘hello’ to Star, our Pet of the Week!

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Pikes Peak Humane Society brought a special guest in to visit the FOX21 Morning News team: Star!. Our Pet of the Week is an 11-year-old labrador retriever mix that came to HSPPR as a stray. She has a sweet personality and is friendly with everyone....
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Public comment sought on Space Command HQ move

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday, U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper called on Coloradans to submit public comments to the U.S. Air Force on the proposed move of U.S. Space Command from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama. The comment period is open through August 12, 2022 as part of the U.S....
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Garden Of The Gods#Beer Garden#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Public Use#Barcelona#Tripadvisor#American#Colosseum#The Trevi Fountain#National Natural Landmark#The Burlington Railroad
KRDO News Channel 13

Upcoming monthlong closure of southwest Colorado Springs intersection needed for water flow, wildfire planning upgrades

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities is preparing to close an intersection just north of Cheyenne Mountain High School for a month, to perform water system improvements and provide more water capacity to firefighters in the event of a wildfire. Starting Monday, the utility will close the intersection where Cresta Road meets Preserve The post Upcoming monthlong closure of southwest Colorado Springs intersection needed for water flow, wildfire planning upgrades appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Boy's death from rattlesnake bite leaves 'huge hole' in Colorado family

Six-year-old Simon Currat's mother Lindsey says her son was a boy who loved adventure."They were out riding bikes and he loved to ride bikes," she said.On July 5, he and his dad went for an evening ride at the Bluestem Prairie Open Space near their home in the southern part of the Colorado Springs area.While taking a water break, Simon ran ahead and was bitten by a rattlesnake."It's the hardest thing anyone would ever have to go through," Lindsey Currat said.After carrying Simon to a nearby intersection for help, nearby neighbors came to their side and called 911.Derek Chambers, a...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Travel
Denver7 News KMGH

CPW: Woman riding jet ski at Lake Pueblo ejected into water, hit by nearby boat propeller

PUEBLO, Colo. — A woman who died in a boating accident at Lake Pueblo Saturday was riding a jet ski when she was ejected into the water then hit by a nearby boat propeller. In a press release, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said park rangers responded to the scene by patrol boat to perform CPR and other life-saving measures. However, the woman was later declared dead at the scene, according to CPW.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Utilities customers instructed to stay alert after info was compromised in a “data event”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities is now notifying customers of a data event that took place on June 15, where an "unauthorized party" accessed a file containing the information of around 200,000 customer accounts. Though Springs Utilities says the party did not access any sensitive financial data,...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Major power outage impacts northeast Colorado Springs neighborhood on Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were to restore power to residents in a part of northeast Colorado Springs on Tuesday. Colorado Springs Utilities reported an outage in a neighborhood east of Powers Boulevard near Dublin at about noon. Power is expected to be restored for everyone before 4 p.m.
KRDO News Channel 13

Unauthorized party breached Colorado Springs Utilities data June 15

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On July 6, Colorado Springs Utilities were informed that customer data stored had been breached by an unauthorized party. In a news release, customer names, addresses, and Colorado Springs Utilities account numbers were accessed in the breach. However, Colorado Springs Utilities say information such as customer social security numbers and The post Unauthorized party breached Colorado Springs Utilities data June 15 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
48K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy