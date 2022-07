There has been a steady increase in cases of COVID-19 across Louisiana with more than 1,600 confirmed cases, hundreds of hospitalizations and more deaths. The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,611 confirmed cases out of 7,903 tests on July 13. The three-day positivity rate was 21.2%. There are approximately 13.98 patients in Louisiana hospitals with COVID-19 per 100,000 residents.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO