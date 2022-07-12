US Department of Transportation announces $3M in emergency relief for Idaho roads and bridges damaged by floods

This photo shows Lapwai Creek flooding and washing out on Highway 95. Idaho Transportation Department

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration on Monday announced the immediate availability of $3 million in “quick release” Emergency Relief funds to help the Idaho Transportation Department repair roads and bridges damaged by recent floods.

Extreme moisture, runoff and flooding occurred following the heavy rains in Nez Perce and Idaho counties, causing significant damage, as well as creating dangerous travel conditions in the North Central and Northeast regions of the state beginning June 10, 2022, according to an ITD press release. Idaho Gov. Brad Little issued a disaster declaration on June 22 to assist with response and repair efforts.

“The emergency funding we’re announcing today will help the people of Idaho recover from these devastating floods and safely reopen their roads and bridges as quickly as possible,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in the release.

The “quick release” funds will go toward emergency repair work and operations to maintain traffic flow, the release said. Damaged roads include U.S. Highway 95, Gifford-Reubens Road, Southwick Road and Webb Road in Nez Perce County, as well as Toll/Clear Creek Road in Idaho County.

Initial flooding closed the northbound lane of US-95 four miles south of Lapwai. Crews worked diligently to reopen two lanes with an asphalt surface as soon as possible and committed to start refocusing on more permanent repairs later this summer.

“Today’s funding represents a down payment on our federal commitment to ensuring roads and bridges in Idaho damaged by the flooding are repaired as quickly as possible,” Deputy Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack said in the release. “The flooding has interrupted daily life in communities in the region, and we hope that by restoring vital transportation links people can regain a sense of normalcy.”