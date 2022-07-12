NFL Teams That Helped Their QB Least In 2022: Kansas City Chiefs

The deadline to sign Orlando Brown Jr. to a longterm contract extension arrives on Friday, and from the sounds of it, the two sides aren't close to a deal. Brown reportedly wants to be paid top-dollar, and those connected with the Chiefs seem to think they're not willing to reset the tackle market. The fact that NFL Network is reporting that Brown may miss all of training camp -- and even Week 1 -- indicates just how serious both sides are about not conceding. So who's more likely to give up some ground first? Speaking to 610's Cody and Gold on Thursday afternoon, The Athletic's Nate Taylor explained why Brown is the one without any real leverage in these negotiations.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO