Ep: 34 – What's a little banter between rivals

Tiger Woods shed tears as he walked down the 18th hole at St Andrews for what may be the final time in his career.The 46-year-old is still not fully recovered from a serious car crash last year, but was determined to play back at the home of golf where he won two of his three Open Championships. However, he struggled over the first two rounds at the Open on Thursday and Friday and missed the cut to bring his tournament to an early end. In what may have been his final competitive appearance on The Old Course, his playing partners...

GOLF ・ 8 HOURS AGO