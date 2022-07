EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb has died after falling and striking his head on rock slides at a popular swimming lake near Eugene, Oregon, authorities said. The 22-year-old who was expected to play his fifth football season at the University of Oregon this fall was found about 100 yards (91 meters) down a steep trail Wednesday afternoon at Triangle Lake. He was unresponsive and could not be revived by paramedics or bystanders, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said in statement. More specific details about his death weren’t immediately available but authorities said it appeared to be accidental. Webb was also a social media star. His TikTok account, where he often posted about his life and athletic achievements, had more than 550,000 followers.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO