Ohio State's season-opener against Notre Dame is just over seven weeks away and we cannot wait. How do the Buckeyes match up with the Fighting Irish? What are ND's strengths and weaknesses? What are expectations for Notre Dame's first-year starting quarterback, Tyler Buchner? Can the Buckeyes slow down what is likely the best tight end in the country, Michael Mayer? What about the Irish's defense?

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO