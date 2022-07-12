ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Researchers Studying Algae Blooms – New Findings Discussed in Science Magazine

By Guest Editorials
nova.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearch May Lead to New Ways of Controlling Algae Blooms in Florida. FORT LAUDERDALE/DAVIE, Fla. – They are bluish-green, stinky and yucky. We’re talking algae blooms, that phenomenon that happens in waterways around Florida. And since 2019, researchers at Nova Southeastern University’s (NSU) Halmos College of Arts and Sciences have been...

news.nova.edu

natureworldnews.com

Researchers Study the Molecular Basis of Carnivorous Plants and Found the Evolution of Them Through the Past

For more than a century, insect-eating plants have captivated biologists, but how plants gained the capacity to catch and eat live prey has mostly remained a mystery. Scientists from Salk and Washington University in St. Louis have now studied the molecular underpinnings of plant carnivory and discovered evidence that it developed from defense mechanisms used by plants.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Geological activity can rapidly change deep microbial communities

In the deep subsurface that plunges into the Earth for miles, microscopic organisms inhabit vast bedrock pores and veins. Belowground microorganisms, or microbes, comprise up to half of all living material on the planet and support the existence of all life forms up the food chain. They are essential for realizing an environmentally sustainable future and can change the chemical makeup of minerals, break down pollutants, and alter the composition of groundwater.
SCIENCE
Source New Mexico

Researchers find correlation between pesticides and cancer

A correlation between agricultural pesticides and cancer in Western states has been found by University of Idaho and Northern Arizona University researchers. Two studies were conducted, one that examined correlating data in 11 Western states and one that took a closer look at data in Idaho specifically. The studies found...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Genome of tropical freshwater fish may reveal conservation clues

The genetic evolution of freshwater fish in Ecuador could unlock new insights for conservation ecologists. A new collaboration between biologists and computer scientists at DePaul seeks to sequence the genomes of these species. "This has the potential to give us real insight into the evolution and adaptation of these fishes,...
WILDLIFE
CNN

Scientists are searching for solutions after studies show pulse oximeters don't work as well for people of color

Often when Dr. Thomas Valley sees a new patient in the intensive care unit at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, he clamps a pulse oximeter on their finger -- one of the many devices he uses to gauge their health and what course of care they might require, whether they are a child having seizures, a teenage car accident victim or an older person with Covid-19.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Nature.com

Prenatal opioid exposure inhibits microglial sculpting of the dopamine system selectively in adolescent male offspring

The current opioid epidemic has dramatically increased the number of children who are prenatally exposed to opioids, including oxycodone. A number of social and cognitive abnormalities have been documented in these children as they reach young adulthood. However, little is known about the mechanisms underlying developmental effects of prenatal opioid exposure. Microglia, the resident immune cells of the brain, respond to acute opioid exposure in adulthood. Moreover, microglia are known to sculpt neural circuits during typical development. Indeed, we recently found that microglial phagocytosis of dopamine D1 receptors (D1R) in the nucleus accumbens (NAc) is required for the natural developmental decline in NAc-D1R that occurs between adolescence and adulthood in rats. This microglial pruning occurs only in males, and is required for the normal developmental trajectory of social play behavior. However, virtually nothing is known as to whether this developmental program is altered by prenatal exposure to opioids. Here, we show in rats that maternal oxycodone self-administration during pregnancy leads to reduced adolescent microglial phagocytosis of D1R and subsequently higher D1R density within the NAc in adult male, but not female, offspring. Finally, we show prenatal and adult behavioral deficits in opioid-exposed offspring, including impaired extinction of oxycodone-conditioned place preference in males. This work demonstrates for the first time that microglia play a key role in translating prenatal opioid exposure to changes in neural systems and behavior.
HEALTH
ZDNet

What is a biology degree?

A biology degree trains learners in laboratory science, human biology, ecology, and biochemistry. Biology courses teach an appreciation for life on Earth. They also build strong problem-solving and analytical skills. What is a degree in biological sciences good for? A degree in biology leads to many career paths. Our guide...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Researchers develop better model to study brain-attacking viruses

A new mouse model identified by virologists from the University of Pittsburgh might revolutionize development of therapies targeting brain inflammation caused by Rift Valley Fever virus (RVFV). As the first mouse model that faithfully mimics brain damage caused by severe RVFV infection, it will permit the study of disease mechanisms...
SCIENCE

