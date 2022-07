Last summer’s trade for Joey Gallo, Aaron Hicks’ return from a torn wrist sheath, and Giancarlo Stanton’s return to the outfield were supposed to turn the outfield from a weakness into a strength. Instead, while Aaron Judge and Stanton have provided elite production at the plate and serviceable production with the glove, Hicks spent the first two months of the season as a pumpkin and Gallo has been the 165th-ranked hitter in baseball out of the 195 with at least 240 plate appearances. And so, here we are again, with the Yankees looking for an outfielder in July.

