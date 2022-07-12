ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fun police: Cops to enforce new rules that all underage revellers at a major music festival must be accompanied by an adult at all times or face fines

By Tom Heaton
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Police will enforce new rules for underage patrons attending a major music festival to be accompanied by a responsible adult at all times or face significant fines.

The rules was revealed in a statement by Splendour in the Grass organisers on Monday.

The 2022 festival is scheduled to go ahead from July 22-24 at the North Byron Parklands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ULv5U_0gdPf86r00
Police will enforce new rules for all underage patrons attending a music festival to be accompanied by a responsible adult at all times or face significant fines
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KGq5s_0gdPf86r00
The 2022 festival is scheduled to go ahead from July 22-24 at the North Byron Parklands

In a post which went out to those attending the event, organisers said the rules for under-18s had been imposed by NSW Police and were not a decision of the festival.

There will be considerable fines for those who do not comply.

'On Friday night all our all underage ticketholders received an email from moshtix informing them of late developments regarding Splendour's Liquor License,' the post read.

'All patrons under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a responsible adult at all times whilst at the event and campgrounds.

'We were only informed of this late Thursday and we are very unhappy about these major changes being forced on the festival at such a late stage.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rmxRC_0gdPf86r00
The message each ticketholder received said: 'All patrons under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a responsible adult at all times whilst at the event and campgrounds' 

'We understand the impact it will have on many of our patrons. We also don't want you to walk away with a fine.

'So we want you all to be aware that police will be present at the event, roaming throughout the crowd checking that underage minors are with a responsible adult.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aVZ3t_0gdPf86r00
The NSW Police rule for unaccompanied minors was met with heavy criticism, including one person who said, 'Good old NSW the Nanny State and NSW Cops the Fun Police... Any excuse to try to shut a party down'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y6kTa_0gdPf86r00
'After everything music events have been through over the last few years you would think the police would give you guys a break,' one person commented online about the new rule 

The statement met with heavy criticism online, including one person who said, 'Good old NSW the Nanny State and NSW Cops the Fun Police... Any excuse to try to shut a party down.'

Another added: 'After everything music events have been through over the last few years you would think the police would give you guys a break.'

'Very sad action NSW Police Force... This industry is already struggling. Is this really what you wanted to do to these people and this region? Really?' another person posted.

For those looking to purchase tickets for accompanying responsible adults, head to the Splendour resale facility, where all money goes to the previous ticket holder.

A NSW Police spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia: 'NSW Police work closely with the Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority and festival organisers to ensure the safety and security of all attendees at the event.'

Comments / 31

David Rose
2d ago

'All patrons under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a responsible adult at all times whilst at the event and campgrounds. 😆 good luck

Reply
11
lefty
2d ago

This is a “rule”, not a “law”. Rules are meant to be broken and/or not followed as they have no legal basis. Laws are different, they should be followed.

Reply(2)
3
Nikki R
1d ago

As a parent I understand the desire to keep our kids safe. When I was 16 I would not be reigned in. I did my thing and dam the torpedoes. That the zealots want to intrude on our parenting ought to set bells off in your head.

Reply
2
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

