Front Page News: Pregnant Texas Woman Says Unborn Baby Should Count As A Passenger In HOV Lane

By India Monee', Justin Thomas
 2 days ago

Coming live from Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc Centennial Boule, Special K is delivering the front page news. A pregnant woman in Texas is fighting the court on a citation that she claims her unborn baby should be counted as a person. She took the HOV lane to pick up her son and got a ticket. Hear more about this story and more in the video below.

