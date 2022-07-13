ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 of the best Prime Day soundbar deals from the biggest brands that are still live

By Mary Stone
What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?
 5 days ago

If you're looking for a soundbar to boost your TV's sound then Prime Day is the ideal time to make your money go further. But here at What Hi-Fi? we don't just want to help save you cash, but also time. So we've collected together nine of the best soundbar deals live right now so that you can stop scrolling and start saving.

Best Prime Day sales

The best Prime Day soundbar deals live right now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Bq9n_0gdPXQsS00

Nakamichi Shockwafe Ultra 9.2.4 soundbar: $1900 $1600 at Amazon (save $300)
This Nakamichi system is probably the highest channel count system you'll find discounted this Prime Day with 4 rear surrounds and dual subs. It features the company's all-new Spatial Surround Elevation (SSE) Max technology, supercharged speaker drivers and amplifier hardware, eARC connectivity, Dolby Atmos , DTS:X, Dolby Vision and, for the first time ever, Qualcomm aptX HD support. It's not a model we've tested yet but it's a whole lot of tech for your money. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aTVIB_0gdPXQsS00

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 $899 $799 at Amazon (save $100) Available in black and white, this slick soundbar has all the spec you'd expect from Bose with wifi connectivity, Airplay, Bluetooth, Chromecast and multi-room streaming. Sonically it produces an impressively wide soundfield and an articulate and crisp Dolby Atmos performance. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oZB3s_0gdPXQsS00

Sony HT-G700: $599 $398 at Amazon (save $201)
The Sony HT-G700 has got a big, weighty sound that makes for an impressive and engaging Dolby Atmos listening experience all the while coming in a solid, stylish package. At less than $400, the HT-G700 is a good soundbar and an even better deal for a bar that comes packed with its own wireless subwoofer alongside a dedicated HDMI input. If you aren't interested in multi-room support, this soundbar is a great way to upgrade the sound of any TV. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kJoRr_0gdPXQsS00

Roku Streambar: $129 $89 at Amazon (save $40)
Roku has its own soundbar, the Streambar, and its got direct, well-projected sound with a solid feature list and most importantly can get loud without issue. If you need a cheap upgrade for your TV, this is it. Plus, the Roku Streambar is also its very own full-fledged Roku device with all the familiar Roku features you already probably know and love, so it's a great way to make a TV smart and easily stream all the 4K HDR content you could ever want. Check it out while supplies last. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L4faw_0gdPXQsS00

LG SP8YA Dolby Atmos soundbar $800 $444 at Walmart (save $356)
This Dolby Atmos soundbar with a wireless sub has many the connectivity and features of LG's higher-end models. There's eARC , plus another HDMI 2.1 input with 4K Dolby Vision and HDR10 pass-through as well as an optical input and a USB port. Streaming is well catered for too, alongside Bluetooth and wi-fi, there’s Chromecast and Apple Airplay 2 . Sonically this 3.1.2 package punches above its weight with a broad, vibrant soundstage that can easily match the cinematic scale of larger screens. It can also be upgraded to 5.1.2 by the addition of the SPK8 2.0 surround kit Four stars. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gv3dr_0gdPXQsS00

Vizio Elevate: $1099 $819 at Amazon (save $280)
We haven't reviewed this Vizio bar yet, but by all accounts, this soundbar/5.1 system supports Dolby Atmos, has unique adjustable-height speakers, and most importantly, the Elevate offers up great sound quality for the money. If you want a good soundbar, look no further than the Elevate. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dNeS2_0gdPXQsS00

Samsung Q800A Dolby Atmos soundbar $900 $635 at Walmart ($265)
Very few soundbar subs perform as well as Samsung's 3.1.2 Q800A with a muscular, room-filling sound and a gut-busting bass, all contained within a relatively small package. Not only does the Q800A offer Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, but it also has a broad feature set. Alongside two HDMI ports (one equipped with eARC) and an optical input, there’s Bluetooth and, once connected to wi-fi, you can stream via Spotify Connect and AirPlay 2, all of which can be controlled by the built-in Amazon Alexa voice assistant. Four stars. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Spt0Q_0gdPXQsS00

Samsung Q700A Dolby Atmos soundbar $698 $400 at Walmart (save $202)
We haven't tested this step-down model from the Q800A (above), but Dolby Atmos soundbars at this price don't come up very often. Like its big sibling, this is a 3.1.2 system with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support and the same excellent connectivity. The main bar is even the same size as the Q800A, but the sub is slightly smaller, indicating the low-end performance may not be as punchy. If you're not all about the bass though this could be the perfect bargain. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aEGFW_0gdPXQsS00

Sony SF100 soundbar $128 $99 at Target (save $29)
If you're looking for a simple, constructive step up in sound from your TV's in-built speakers, Sony's SF150 offers a significant sonic enhancement for little outlay. Alongside HDMI ARC, it has an optical input supporting Dolby Digital , Dolby Dual mono and LPCM 2ch. There's also a USB port and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity for music playback from an external source too. To boost your cinema experience there's also Sony's S-Force Front Surround technology on-board, which applies processing to give the acoustic impression of a more encompassing sound stage. Four stars. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RCqtk_0gdPXQsS00

Samsung HW-Q600A $600 $345 at Amazon (save $255)
A premium Atmos soundbar at a not-so-premium price thanks to Black Friday. We've been impressed with Samsung's form in the Atmos soundbar market of late, so we reckon the Q600A at only $328 is a safe bet for those looking to sweeten up their TV system. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wlecx_0gdPXQsS00

Polk Audio MagniFi Max SR $599 $499 at Crutchfield (save $100) Not one we've tested but this sleek 5.1 system with surround speakers and separate subwoofer has a generous three Ultra HD 4K HDMI inputs, one HDMI output as well as Bluetooth, WiFi and Chromecast streaming capabilities. There's also DTS and Dolby Digital decoding, as well as Polk's SDA technology. A high spec and driver count at under $500. View Deal

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

What Hi-Fi?

What Hi-Fi?

