Strict new rules for mobile providers coming into force today to stop cruel scammers from rinsing millions of dollars from unsuspecting Aussies

By Olivia Day
 3 days ago

Mobile providers will soon be hit with strict new rules to stop cruel scammers from rinsing millions from unsuspecting Aussies.

Providers will be asked to identify, trace and block text message scams, share information about scams with other providers and make reports to authorities.

Telecommunication companies will face fines of up to $250,000 if they don't comply with the new rules that will be enforced from Tuesday.

The crackdown comes after Aussies lost more than $2 billion in scams in 2021, according to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC).

Australian mobile providers will be hit with strict new rules in a crackdown on scam calls and texts that have seen Aussies lose millions (stock image)
 Last month, Aussies were urged to watch out for a cruel new scam text (pictured) that said they had been in contact with a Covid case and needed to order a free PCR kit

An estimated $10 million was stolen from Aussies in 2021 through text messages, with 67,000 scam texts reported, data from Scamwatch shows.

Aussies have been increasingly targeted by bogus messages after authorities focused their efforts on targeting scam calls last year.

Chair of the Australian Communication and Media Authority (ACMA) Nerida O'Loughlin told the ABC the rules would have the same effect on scam text messages, which have seen Aussies lose more than $6.5million, so far this year.

'We're hoping that these rules will help Australian consumers as they have been helped by a previous code we put in place to reduce scam calls,' she said.

'That code has resulted in a reduction of an estimated half a billion scam calls to Australian consumers over the last 16 months.'

Last month, phone users were targeted by a cruel new scam text that said they had been in contact with a Covid case and needed to order a free PCR kit.

Services Australia issued the warning, saying fake messages have been sent out that appear to be from Medicare and direct recipients to a dodgy link.

Providers will be required to identify, trace and block text message scams, share information about scams with other providers and make reports to authorities (pictured, an Optus store)
Telecommunication companies could be hit with fines of up to $250,000 if they don't comply with the new rules due to be enforced from Tuesday (stock image)

The text of the bogus message reads, 'Medicare: You have been in close contact with someone who has contracted Omicron. You must order a free PCR Test Kit'.

Services Australia warned people not to click on the counterfeit link as it could contain malware and immediately delete the hoax message.

Earlier this month, Sydney-based Nine Network presenter Jess Ridley, 33, was swindled out of $35,000 by phone scammers who posed as her bank.

Ms Ridley was taken through a fake series of official-sounding steps to make her account 'safer' before she realised she was the victim of a sophisticated scam.

'Scamwatch has received over 6415 scam reports mentioning the coronavirus with more than $9 800 000 in reported losses since the outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus),' the ACCC website states.

'Common scams include phishing for personal information, online shopping, and superannuation scams.'

Aussies have been increasingly targeted by bogus messages after authorities focused their efforts on targeting scam calls last year (stock image)

Phishing scams involve criminals stealing confidential information, such as online banking and other logins and passwords, and credit card details.

Financial Services Minister Stephen Jones said the government is aware of the number of Aussies falling victim to scams.

He said harsher penalties for scammers and more targeted rules were on the way to stop victims who in some instances have lost their life savings in just minutes.

'It's costing us billions of dollars, but it's also driving people mad. It matters for economic reasons, but it also matters for personal safety reasons,' he said.

Vulnerable communities like Australians with a disability and Indigenous Australians are at a greater risk of being scammed, the ACCC said.

Up to $66million was fleeced from these communities in 2021, almost double the amount that was stolen the year previous.

HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF FROM PHISHING SCAMS:

Do not click on any links or open attachments from emails claiming to be from your bank or another trusted organisation and asking you to update or verify your details – just press delete.

Do an internet search using the names or exact wording of the email or message to check for any references to a scam – many scams can be identified this way.

Look for the secure symbol. Secure websites can be identified by the use of 'https:' rather than 'http:' at the start of the internet address, or a closed padlock or unbroken key icon at the bottom corner of your browser window.

Legitimate websites that ask you to enter confidential information are generally encrypted to protect your details.

Never provide your personal, credit card or online account details if you receive a call claiming to be from your bank or any other organisation.

Instead, ask for their name and contact number and make an independent check with the organisation in question before calling back.

Source: ACCC Scamwatch

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

