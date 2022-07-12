ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

New NASA images: Webb Telescope shows star death, dancing galaxies

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gb030_0gdPG3nj00

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — NASA on Tuesday unveiled a new batch of images from its new powerful space telescope, including a foamy blue and orange shot of a dying star.

The first image from the $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope was released Monday at the White House — a jumble of distant galaxies that went deeper into the cosmos than humanity has ever seen.

The four additional photos released Tuesday included more cosmic beauty shots.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S9WD8_0gdPG3nj00
    This image released by NASA on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, shows the Southern Ring Nebula for the first time in mid-infrared light. It is a hot, dense white dwarf star, according to NASA. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dc3nb_0gdPG3nj00
    This image provided by NASA on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, shows Stephan’s Quintet, a visual grouping of five galaxies captured by the Webb Telescope’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) and Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI). This mosaic was constructed from almost 1,000 separate image files, according to NASA. (NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ijauf_0gdPG3nj00
    This image provided by NASA on Monday, July 11, 2022, shows galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. The telescope is designed to peer back so far that scientists can get a glimpse of the dawn of the universe about 13.7 billion years ago and zoom in on closer cosmic objects, even our own solar system, with sharper focus. (NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YyJXV_0gdPG3nj00
    This image released by NASA on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, shows the bright star at the center of NGC 3132, the Southern Ring Nebula, for the first time in near-infrared light. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IdWk0_0gdPG3nj00
    FILE – In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope is designed to peer back so far that scientists will get a glimpse of the dawn of the universe about 13.7 billion years ago and zoom in on closer cosmic objects, even our own solar system, with sharper focus. (Laura Betz/NASA via AP, File)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kR9bU_0gdPG3nj00
    This image released by NASA on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, combined the capabilities of the James Webb Space Telescope’s two cameras to create a never-before-seen view of a star-forming region in the Carina Nebula. Captured in infrared light by the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) and Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), this combined image reveals previously invisible areas of star birth. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0guZdX_0gdPG3nj00
    This combo of images released by NASA on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, shows a side-by-side comparison of observations of the Southern Ring Nebula in near-infrared light, at left, and mid-infrared light, at right, from the Webb Telescope. (NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sz3Yf_0gdPG3nj00
    FILE – This 2015 artist’s rendering provided by Northrop Grumman via NASA shows the James Webb Space Telescope. The telescope is designed to peer back so far that scientists will get a glimpse of the dawn of the universe about 13.7 billion years ago and zoom in on closer cosmic objects, even our own solar system, with sharper focus. (Northrop Grumman/NASA via AP, File)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mgbdf_0gdPG3nj00
    This image provided by NASA on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, shows Stephan’s Quintet, a visual grouping of five galaxies captured by the Webb Telescope’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI). (NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI via AP)

With one exception, the latest images showed parts of the universe seen by other telescopes. But Webb’s sheer power, distant location off Earth and use of the infrared light spectrum showed them in new light.

“Every image is a new discovery and each will give humanity a view of the humanity that we’ve never seen before,’’ NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said Tuesday, rhapsodizing over images showing “the formation of stars, devouring black holes.”

Webb’s use of the infrared light spectrum allows the telescope to see through the cosmic dust and “see light from faraway light from the corners of the universe,” he said.

“We’ve really changed the understanding of our universe,” said European Space Agency director general Josef Aschbacher.

The European and Canadian space agencies joined NASA in building the powerful telescope.

NASA: Give us back our moon dust and cockroaches

On tap Tuesday:

— Southern Ring Nebula, which is sometimes called “eight-burst.” About 2,500 light-years away, it shows an expanding cloud of gas surrounding a dying star. A light-year is 5.8 trillion miles.

— Carina Nebula, one of the bright stellar nurseries in the sky, about 7,600 light-years away.

— Five galaxies in a cosmic dance, 290 million light-years away. Stephan’s Quintet was first seen 225 years ago in the constellation Pegasus.

— A blueish giant planet called WASP-96b. It’s about the size of Saturn and is 1,150 light-years away. A gas planet, it’s not a candidate for life elsewhere but a key target for astronomers.

The images were released one-by-one at an event at NASA’s Goddard Space Center that included cheerleaders with pompoms the color of the telescope’s golden mirrors.

6 Storm Team Starwatch: Find out what’s happening in the sky

The world’s biggest and most powerful space telescope rocketed away last December from French Guiana in South America. It reached its lookout point 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) from Earth in January. Then the lengthy process began to align the mirrors, get the infrared detectors cold enough to operate and calibrate the science instruments, all protected by a sunshade the size of a tennis court that keeps the telescope cool.

Webb is considered the successor to the highly successful, but aging Hubble Space Telescope.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Fitbit tells Knoxville woman of hidden illness

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville woman discovered a dangerous condition all because of a small everyday device: her Fitbit. Doris Jubran had owned a Fitbit for the last 10 years, but a few years ago, she said she stopped carrying it as often. But after the death of her husband, she made an effort to be more active and purchased a new Fitbit to help track her activity.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Casey White charged with murder of Vicky White

(NewsNation) — Casey White, the inmate who escaped from an Alabama jail in April, has been charged with murder in the death of the corrections officer who helped him leave. Corrections officer Vicky White and Casey White went on the run after the jail escape from Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama, leading law enforcement on an 11-day manhunt that put the tight-knit town on edge.
FLORENCE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hubble Space Telescope#European Space Agency#The Southern Ring Nebula#Esa#Csa#Stephan S Quintet#The Webb Telescope#Mid Infrared Instrument
The Independent

Nasa releases breathtaking image of planetary nebula from James Webb Space Telescope

Nasa has released a new image taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.Some stars go out with a bang. In these images of the Southern Ring planetary nebula, @NASAWebb shows a dying star cloaked by dust and layers of light. Explore this star's final performance at https://t.co/63zxpNDi4I #UnfoldTheUniverse. pic.twitter.com/dfzrpvrewQ— NASA (@NASA) July 12, 2022“The dimmer star at the center of this scene has been sending out rings of gas and dust for thousands of years in all directions, and NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has revealed for the first time that this star is cloaked in dust”, Nasa wrote on...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
CNET

NASA Shares 'Absolutely Astonishing' Webb Space Telescope Views of Jupiter

More images from NASA's favorite new toy, the next-generation James Webb Space Telescope, continue to trickle out following the official release of the first scientific images taken of objects in deep space. Astronomers have also been giddy over images taken during the telescope's testing, or commissioning phase, earlier this year...
ASTRONOMY
International Business Times

Webb Telescope Reveals Clearest Infrared Image Of Early Universe

The James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful observatory to be placed in orbit, has revealed the "deepest and sharpest infrared image of the early universe" ever taken, going back 13 billion years, NASA said Monday. The stunning shot, revealed in a White House briefing by President Joe Biden, is...
ASTRONOMY
CNET

Look Back at Hubble Space Telescope's 'First Light' Image From 1990

That sense of energy crackling across the internet this week is for the arrival of the James Webb Space Telescope's first science images on Monday and Tuesday. Webb is the shiny new thing, but let's not forget the still-operating Hubble Space Telescope. This is the perfect time to gaze back at its "first light" image from 1990.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa James Webb Space Telescope: Why astronomers are so excited, and everything else about new images

After more than 20 years of waiting, the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope are just hours away, with US President Joe Biden to reveal the first of the images at 5:30pm EDT on Monday, and more to follow by 10.30am EDT TuesdayFor the scientists who have been waiting for the revolutionary space telescope — in some cases for most of their careers — these first images are just the beginning of decades of scientific research yet to come. Webb’s powerful optics and sensitive instruments will allow for investigations into the very earliest days of the universe as...
ASTRONOMY
WATE

Woman says dead barricade suspect raped her

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A more-than-three-hour barricade ended with a man found dead in a Northaven home Monday, and a woman said she was sexually assaulted at that same home. Shelby County Sheriff’s investigators said deputies never fired their weapons, but a man inside fired his weapon. It all began after the Multi-Agency Gang Unit […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WATE

Woman found dead in East Knoxville apartment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in an East Knoxville apartment Wednesday afternoon. Knoxville police officers responded to 163 S. Olive Street around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday where a woman was found dead inside an apartment in the Five Points neighborhood. An active investigation is ongoing into the […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
CNET

Hubble and James Webb Space Telescope Images Compared: See the Difference

More stars. More galaxies. More data on exoplanets. Deeper into the history of the universe. The James Webb Space Telescope rocked astronomy with its first major image release on July 11, 2022. Comparisons between Hubble Space Telescope and Webb views of the same cosmic targets show just have far we've come.
ASTRONOMY
WATE

WATE

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy