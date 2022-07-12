Secret schools enable Afghanistan's teen girls to skirt Taliban's education ban

We're going to go to Sri Lanka now. There has been another day of confusion, this after days of chaos. The president fled the country on Wednesday but didn't resign. And the man he made acting president isn't welcomed by many protesters who've brought the country to a standstill in recent days after a monthslong economic meltdown, many blame on the government. A curfew was imposed overnight in the capital, Colombo, and a state of emergency remains in effect. Reporter Raksha Kumar has been following the story, and she joins us now. Thank you so much for being here.

