Secret schools enable Afghanistan's teen girls to skirt Taliban's education ban

NPR
 2 days ago

KABUL, Afghanistan – Inside a small room in a house on Kabul's outskirts, about ten teenage girls are defying their Taliban rulers who have banned them from attending secondary school. "Let's learn," one student slowly reads to another as they review English lessons from a textbook. "Learn the words: Yellow, blue,...

Defense One

US Can’t Down Russian Missiles Being Used in Ukraine, Report Says

The United States is not prepared to defend itself from the types of cruise missiles Russia has increasingly used to attack Ukraine, warns a new assessment from a prominent Washington think tank. The report from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that military commanders and policymakers have...
NPR

An update on the crisis in Sri Lanka

We're going to go to Sri Lanka now. There has been another day of confusion, this after days of chaos. The president fled the country on Wednesday but didn't resign. And the man he made acting president isn't welcomed by many protesters who've brought the country to a standstill in recent days after a monthslong economic meltdown, many blame on the government. A curfew was imposed overnight in the capital, Colombo, and a state of emergency remains in effect. Reporter Raksha Kumar has been following the story, and she joins us now. Thank you so much for being here.
NPR

Lessons from the 2015 Paris attacks trial that ended in June

The largest trial in French history has officially come to an end. This week, defense lawyers for the 20 people found guilty in the November 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris declined to appeal the guilty verdict. That's welcome news for the survivors of the attacks, which killed 130 people and injured hundreds of others. As reporter Rebecca Rosman tells us, survivors say the trial holds lessons for people not just in France, but also here in the U.S.
NPR

Biden stops short of saying he will raise Khashoggi's killing in Saudi Arabia

When President Biden lands in Saudi Arabia on Friday, it will be the first visit by a U.S. president since American intelligence agencies assessed that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman approved the operation that resulted in the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. But a day ahead of his...
NPR

Saudi Arabian residents prepare for Biden's arrival

Many Saudis in the port city Jeddah are aware of President Biden's criticisms of the Kingdom but they hope his visit there Friday will strengthen ties between the two countries. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. When President Biden is done with meetings around Jerusalem, he takes Air Force One to Saudi Arabia....
NPR

In Jerusalem, President Biden reassured Israel that he's a trustworthy partner

President Biden spent the day in Jerusalem working to reassure Israel that he is a loyal and trustworthy partner. He signed a security agreement with Israel's prime minister vowing to make sure that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon. But there was a key difference in the way the two leaders spoke about this pledge. And to talk more about that, we're joined now by NPR White House correspondent Asma Khalid in Jerusalem. Hey, Asma.
Some of the issues that President Biden and Israeli leaders will meet about

President Biden started on a series of deals in Israel meant to show the ties between the two countries. The subject of a Palestinian-American journalist killed in the West Bank may be on the agenda. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. President Biden began his Middle East trip in Israel today. He and...
NPR

Brittney Griner's Russian teammates testified at her drug trial Thursday

In Russia, the trial of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner on drug smuggling charges resumed today. It was Griner's first hearing since she pleaded guilty last week to charges that could mean a prison term of 10 years. From Moscow, NPR's Charles Maynes was at the courthouse and has this report.
NPR

Biden to continue another day of meetings in Israel

President Biden is in Jerusalem meeting with Israeli leaders today, where they have reiterated their vows to stop Iran from ever making a nuclear weapon. The president also answered questions about why he's going from Israel to Saudi Arabia tomorrow, despite his past criticism of the kingdom's human rights abuses and their war in Yemen. Here's part of that.
NPR

The significance of President Biden's plan to visit a Palestinian hospital tomorrow

Tomorrow Biden plans to go to a hospital in a Palestinian neighborhood of Jerusalem that U.S. presidents have not visited in the past. Although Biden referred to Jerusalem as Israel's capital, he'll be making the visit without Israeli officials, seen as deference to Palestinian ties to the city. He's expected to announce millions of dollars in U.S. money for the Palestinian hospital network in Jerusalem. NPR's Daniel Estrin takes us inside two of those hospitals to explain the bigger meaning of Biden's visit there and what money can and cannot accomplish.
NPR

Biden is heading to Saudi Arabia for a controversial trip

President Biden has had a multinational day. He woke up today in Jerusalem, crossed over into the Israeli-occupied West Bank before continuing on to Saudi Arabia. This portion of his Mideast trip included a meeting with Mahmoud Abbas, the head of the Palestinian Authority. And NPR's Daniel Estrin has been covering this story from Jerusalem. Hey there, Daniel.
The Associated Press

Biden delivers tough talk on Iran as he opens Mideast visit

JERUSALEM (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday opened his first visit to the Mideast since taking office by offering anxious Israeli leaders strong reassurances of his determination to stop Iran’s growing nuclear program, saying he’d be willing to use force as a “last resort.” The president’s comments came in an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 taped before he left Washington and broadcast Wednesday, hours after the country’s political leaders welcomed him with a red-carpet arrival ceremony at the Tel Aviv airport. “The only thing worse than the Iran that exists now is an Iran with nuclear weapons,” Biden said. Asked about using military force against Iran, Biden said, “If that was the last resort, yes.” U.S. ally Israel considers Iran to be its greatest enemy, citing its nuclear program, its calls for Israel’s destruction and its support for hostile militant groups across the region.
