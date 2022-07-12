ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katherine McNamara rocks a low-cut floral print dress while hitting the red carpet at Don't Make Me Go screening with stars John Cho and Mia Isaac

 3 days ago

Katherine McNamara rocked a stylish low-cut dress while attending a special screening of Don't Make Me Go.

The 26-year-old actress was all smiles at the screening, held at NeueHouse Los Angeles in Hollywood on Monday evening.

The actress stepped out solo, while Don't Make Me Go stars John Cho and Mia Isaac also hit the red carpet with director Hannah Marks and many more.

Katherine: Katherine McNamara rocked a stylish low-cut dress while attending a special screening of Don't Make Me Go
John and Mia: The actress stepped out solo, while Don't Make Me Go stars John Cho and Mia Isaac also hit the red carpet with director Hannah Marks and many more

McNamara stepped out with a stunning black floral print dress with a plunging neckline and two necklaces.

The redhead actress' locks flowed over her shoulder as she hit the red carpet on Monday afternoon.

She completed her look with strappy black platform heels for her red carpet appearance.

Katherine's look: McNamara stepped out with a stunning black floral print dress with a plunging neckline and two necklaces

McNamara is coming off roles in The Flash and The Burned Photo, along with the mini-series Bobby Wonder.

She also has the animated film The Adventures of Bunny Bravo with Jason Mewes, Steve Guttenberg and Bobcat Goldthwait.

The actress is getting ready to return to The CW with the Walker Texas Ranger prequel spin-off Walker: Independence.

CW: The actress is getting ready to return to The CW with the Walker Texas Ranger prequel spin-off Walker: Independence

Don't Make Me Go follows a single father named Max Park (John Cho), who learns he has a fatal brain tumor.

He decides to go on a road trip with his teenager daughter Wally Park (Mia Isaac) to try and find the mother that abandoned them both, and everything she might need to learn in life when he's gone.

The film also stars Kaya Scodelario, John Thornson, Stefania LaVie Owen, Jen Van Epps and Jemaine Clement, with Hannah Marks directing from a script by Vera Herbert.

New movie: Don't Make Me Go follows a single father named Max Park (John Cho), who learns he has a fatal brain tumor
Daughter: He decides to go on a road trip with his teenager daughter Wally Park (Mia Isaac) to try and find the mother that abandoned them both, and everything she might need to learn in life when he's gone
Director: The film also stars Kaya Scodelario, John Thornson, Stefania LaVie Owen (far right), Jen Van Epps and Jemaine Clement, with Hannah Marks (center) directing from a script by Vera Herbert (middle right)

Marks has previously directed 2018's After Everything starring Jeremy Allen White (The Bear), Joe Keery (Stranger Things) and Maika Monroe (It Follows) and 2021's Mark, Mary & Some Other People with Gillian Jacobs and Joe Lo Truglio.

Cho most recently starred in The Afterparty and he's slated to return as Sulu in an upcoming Star Trek sequel.

Isaac will next be seen in Not Okay with Zoey Deutch, Dylan O'Brien and Embeth Davidtz.

 Director: Marks has previously directed 2018's After Everything starring Jeremy Allen White (The Bear), Joe Keery (Stranger Things) and Maika Monroe (It Follows) and 2021's Mark, Mary & Some Other People with Gillian Jacobs and Joe Lo Truglio
Sequel: Cho most recently starred in The Afterparty and he's slated to return as Sulu in an upcoming Star Trek sequel
Coming soon: Isaac will next be seen in Not Okay with Zoey Deutch, Dylan O'Brien and Embeth Davidtz
Mia's look: Mia Isaac rocks a flowing white gown at the Don't Make Me Go screening
John, Mia and Hannah: John Cho, Mia Isaac and Hannah Marks pose on the red carpet of the Don't Make Me Go screening
John and Hannah: John Cho poses with director Hannah Marks at the Don't Make Me Go screening
Stefania: Stefania LaVie Owen poses at the Don't Make Me Go screening

