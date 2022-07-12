ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Justin Hodges vs Paul Gallen State of Origin fight looms if former Bronco can beat Australia's answer to Jake Paul

By Kristy Williams
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A blockbuster bout between former NRL legends Justin Hodges and Paul Gallen is on the cards if the ex-Bronco can beat podcaster-turned-boxer Jordan Simi in Sydney on July 20.

Simi is Australia's answer to YouTube sensation Jake Paul, and the former lower-grade rugby league player is the only thing that stands in the way of a potential $100,000 fight for Hodges and old Origin foe Paul Gallen.

Boxing promotors No Limit confirmed that Hodges will take on Simi on the undercard of the Nikita Tszyu vs Ben Horn fight at Hordern Pavilion next Wednesday.

It's on the back of Hodges beating his former teammate Ben Hannant in an underwhelming fight on June 29, after which he vowed to 'knock out the dirty cockroach (Gallen)'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xq9Lz_0gdOmxv300
Paul Gallen (left) and Justin Hodges (right) were long-time foes for NSW and Queensland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o02Ar_0gdOmxv300
Jordan Simi (right) with former NRL star turned TV presenter Beau Ryan

Hodges is aware his unanimous decision win over Hannant wasn't entirely impressive, but he was bullish on the prospect of taking on Simi.

'I got the win against Ben (Hannant) but if I'm honest, I was as disappointed as everyone else that he was still standing at the end ... Jordan Simi won't be as lucky,' he said.

'I didn't think my next fight would be this quick but if a knockout of this YouTuber (Simi) secures me a payday with 'Gal' later this year, then bring it on.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xA3eg_0gdOmxv300
Justin Hodges (right) during his lacklustre fight with former teammate Ben Hannant (left)

Hodges said he was hoping the podcaster would be taking the fight seriously - and not doing it for a mere publicity play.

'This is a serious fight and I plan on doing serious damage to him. I hope he's taking it seriously and not trying to pretend to be some Jake Paul wannabe chasing followers on his YouTube channel,' he said.

'This isn't social media, this is the fight game and he is going to get hurt.'

Simi, 28, hosts the 'Grouse and a few reds' podcast, and has a burgeoning social media following, and is often seen with current NRL players, who also appear on his podcast frequently.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02bMus_0gdOmxv300
Jordan Simi with his girlfriend, Instagram model Sammy Robinson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AEXJ0_0gdOmxv300
Jordan Simi (right) will be making his boxing debut next Wednesday against Hodges

It will be his first fight in the ring, and he will be up against it to defeat the dogged Hodges, who has now had five bouts for four wins and one loss, to fellow NRL player Darcy Lussick.

Hodges played 254 NRL games to go with 24 Origin matches for Queensland and 13 Tests in the green and gold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QUH9h_0gdOmxv300
Justin Hodges and Paul Gallen (right) go toe-to-toe in a 2012 State of Origin game

While it would be a huge payday for Hodges if he can secure a bout with Gallen, who is now a legitimate prizefighter, securing 12 wins in a 15-fight career.

After 348 games for Cronulla and over 50 representative matches, the former NSW captain held his own with heavyweight superstar Justis Huni after impressive wins over former UFC star Mark Hunt and ex-heavyweight champ Lucas Browne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WYbCL_0gdOmxv300
Paul Gallen throws a punch in his heavyweight title loss against Kris Terzievski

For his part, Gallen doesn't appeared to be too fazed by a fight with Hodges.

'He is the one calling me out, so I say to 'Hodgo' ... Be careful what you wish for ... I have no doubt I will win,' he said.

'I'm done with fighting professionals like Justis Huni or Terzievski. I'm in a good place in life, I have my kids and I want to start looking after myself.

'I will fight against footy players. I have nothing to prove to myself or anyone else anymore (but) I might have some entertainment-style fights,' said Gallen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Slywy_0gdOmxv300
Nikita Tszyu (left) and Ben Horn (right) at a press conference to announce their July 20 bout

The main event on the card will be a rematch between Nikita Tszyu and Ben Horn, the younger brothers of Aussie boxing legends Tim and Jeff.

Tim and Jeff famously went head-to-head in a mouthwatering match-up in 2020, which the former won in a technical knockout ahead of the ninth round.

Tszyu's two-fight boxing career has seen him secure wins in both games in absolutely brutal fashion, and the tough Horn will ensure the fight will be a much more even contest.

Nikita Tszyu vs Ben Horn fight card

The broadcast will begin from 7pm on Fox Sports and Kayo

Super featherweight: Ashleigh Sims vs Jessica Adams (five rounds)

Welterweight: Darragh Foley vs Hunter Ioane (six rounds)

Super featherweight: Shanell Dargan vs Jaala Tomat (four rounds)

Heavyweight: Justin Hodges vs Jordan Simi (four rounds)

ANBF Australasian welterweight title: Ty Telford vs Ricky Colosimo (eight rounds)

WBO Oriental and IBF Inter-Continental super bantamweight titles: Sam Goodman vs Juan Elorde (10 rounds)

Super welterweight: Nikita Tszyu vs Ben Horn (six rounds)

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Manchester United fans go wild for Zidane Iqbal after his latest stunning piece of skill against Melbourne Victory, as some demand Erik ten Hag 'starts him and Charlie Savage over McFred' in midfield next season

Manchester United fans have been sent into ecstasy after youngster Zidane Iqbal's performance in their latest pre-season friendly. The 19-year-old played the second half of the Red Devils' match against Melbourne Victory in Australia and produced a fine piece of skill to keep control of the ball under pressure just before the hour mark.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I really find that a bit disrespectful to this league': Wayne Rooney insists his return to DC United is NOT a backwards step amid criticism of his latest managerial move, with the Manchester United legend adamant he will develop as a coach in the MLS

Wayne Rooney has hit out at 'disrespectful' critics who believe his move to DC United represents a step back in his managerial career, instead insisting he can develop as a coach in the MLS. Rooney, 36, called time on his rocky stint as Derby boss this summer following their relegation...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Goodman
Person
Jake Paul
Daily Mail

Bailey Smith is back! Western Bulldogs star makes AFL return after drugs controversy - as Luke Beveridge's side run riot against St Kilda to boost top eight chances

Bailey Smith has made his AFL return as the Western Bulldogs star helped his side to a healthy half time lead against St Kilda on Friday night. Smith, 21, has been sidelined for weeks as a result of separate suspensions for a headbutt and illicit drug use - the latter incident occurring during the off-season with the midfielder citing mental health issues after losing the grand final.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Erik ten Hag admits Manchester United's defence folded 'like a pack of cards' for Melbourne Victory's goal in pre-season clash - but refuses to blame Harry Maguire or Victor Lindelof because 'it is the team who made mistakes'

Erik ten hag was happy to see Manchester United win back-to-back games on tour, but accused his players of folding 'like a pack of cards' when they went behind to Melbourne Victory at the MCG. United conceded inside five minutes when they were opened up down their left-hand side. Melbourne...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Gareth Southgate could AXE England stars from his World Cup squad if they refuse to take the Covid jab - with vaccine refuseniks set to miss first game against Iran as they will have to isolate for five days after arriving in Qatar

England coach Gareth Southgate could leave out several players from his World Cup squad due to their refusal to take the Covid vaccine. Sportsmail has learned that a handful of players who would expect to make Southgate’s 26-man party for the tournament in Qatar have yet to be vaccinated, which under current regulations means they will have to isolate for five days following their arrival in the country in November.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Barcelona 'leading race for Aston Villa wonderkid Carney Chukwuemeka' as Premier League club slap £20m price tag on highly-rated England U19 Euros winner... after he was left off their tour for refusing to sign a new contract

Barcelona have 'joined Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund in pursuit of Carney Chukwuemeka'. Aston Villa are said to be willing to sell the 18-year-old midfielder for £20million after talks over a new contract broke down due to his frustration at a lack of game time. He was not picked for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

487K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy