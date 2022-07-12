ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grab these 34 games free through Wednesday if you've got Amazon Prime

By Lauren Morton
 3 days ago

Amazon is well underway with its two days of price slashing on everything you can imagine, which of course includes a lot of Prime Day PC deals . Until July 13, Prime members can also claim a huge handful of games completely free. Prime Gaming gives out in-game treats and full games with some regularity, but this is a pretty big haul of over 30 freebies, headlined by the Mass Effect Legendary Edition, which you can only grab through Wednesday.

The Mass Effect trilogy is a big get for a freebie, which I don't need to convince anyone of. For what it's worth, we gave the remaster of the first game in the series a 77% review , calling it a modest improvement, albeit on an already much-loved game.

It's worth digging into some of the neat picks you may not already know if you claim the collection though. The Darkside Detective, for instance, is one of the best detective games on PC by our count. There's also Serial Cleaner, the stealth action game from 2017 by Draw Distance, which is about to follow it up with the sequel Serial Cleaners (plural) that I'm personally pretty jazzed to try. Oh, and Final Fantasy Tactics fans may want to spot tactical turn-based RPG Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark, too.

Here's the full list of freebies available today and tomorrow through Prime Gaming:

  • Mass Effect Legendary Edition
  • Star Wars Jedi Knight II - Jedi Outcast
  • Star Wars Jedi Knight - Jedi Academy
  • Star Wars Republic Commando
  • Need For Speed Heat
  • GRID Legends
  • 8Doors: Arum's Afterlife Adventure
  • Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
  • Metal Unit
  • Metal Slug 2
  • The Crow's Eye
  • Samurai Shodown II
  • Addling Adventures
  • Clouds & Sheep 2
  • Fatal Fury Special
  • Road Trip
  • Gone Viral
  • Puzzle of the Year
  • Pumped BMX Pro
  • Bang Bang Racing
  • Death Squared
  • The King of Fighters 2002
  • The Darkside Detective
  • The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark
  • 10 Second Ninja X
  • Manual Samuel
  • HUE
  • Serial Cleaner
  • The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor
  • Rain World
  • Maniac Mansion
  • Suzerain
  • Fishing: North Atlantic
  • Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark

To take home the bunch, you'll head over to Prime Gaming and log into your Amazon account to claim all those 30+ free games.

#Free Games#Amazon Prime Day#Jedi Academy#Video Game#Draw Distance#Final Fantasy Tactics
