ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Hydro Flask 32oz Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle review: a beverage heavy weight that’s easy to tote

By Julia Clarke
Advnture
Advnture
 3 days ago

Hydro Flask 32oz Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle: first impressions

This stainless steel hiking water bottle is large enough to carry a whole day’s water on the trail, and its wide mouth makes it easy to refill along the way on hot days and easy to clean when you get home. Vacuum insulation keeps icy beverages cold for 24 hours without forming condensation, while your tea will stay hot for six to eight hours, and the stainless steel leaves no metallic taste and doesn’t hold onto the taste of juice, coffee and sports drinks.

Specifications

• List price: $45
• Dimensions : 9.4” x 3.6”
• Weight : 15.2oz (empty)
• Materials : Stainless steel
• Lid type : Screw-on
• Colors: Many
Compatibility: Hiking, camping, rock climbing

The screw-on lid comes with a convenient carrying handle, making it easier to tote around with you when you’re on the go, which is a good thing because this bottle is bulky and heavy when full. It’s one of the pricier water bottles out there, but great for those of you who like having a veritable reservoir on hand on the trails or at your desk.

Hydro Flask 32oz Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle: in the field

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AFqN2_0gdOezOp00

Vacuum insulation keeps icy beverages cold for 24 hours without forming condensation (Image credit: Julia Clarke)

This is a beefy water bottle meant for those who love charging around with lots of water at their disposal. I find it a bit heavy for hiking, but there are a few features that I really like. For one, the carrying handle makes it easy to pull out of my backpack and cart around. I also really love how easy it is to fill up and clean, and its capacity to keep icy beverages really cold all day and all night. It doesn’t have any metallic taste, even on the first use, and I’ve put sports drinks in it and found that it doesn’t hold the taste of them for weeks to come.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZZC1f_0gdOezOp00

(Image credit: Julia Clarke)

All of that said, I find that most of these water bottles which claim to keep beverages both cold and hot are usually better at the former than the latter, and this one is no exception. While it claims to keep my tea hot for 12 hours, I found it to be more like eight hours (at a stretch) which isn’t great if I want to take a thermos of tea on an overnight road trip, as I often do.

I also find that the wide mouth means I frequently dump water down my front when I’m going for a sip, but perhaps I just need more training in how to drink water. I’ve also found it leaked a few times when I hadn’t screwed the lid on really tightly, which is my fault but still something to watch out for. When the lid is screwed on really tight, I tend to use the carrying handle to get a better grip for unscrewing it, so I suspect that will wear the handle out over time. Also, while it looks and feels super sturdy, I dropped it on the hard ground and it instantly dented, which I suspect is because it’s so heavy when full.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QoYBK_0gdOezOp00

While it looks and feels super sturdy, I dropped it on the hard ground and it instantly dented (Image credit: Julia Clarke)

It’s a nice looking bottle but pricey, and I think I prefer a smaller and more portable one. However if you really like to carry a lot of water and don’t mind the weight, it performs well and should last.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
House Digest

The Best Way To Clean Stainless Steel Furniture And Hardware

Keeping a clean home isn't as easy as some people may think. Almost everything in your home has a specific way of being cleaned with certain steps to maintain its quality. One wrong step and you may end up needing to run to the store and open your wallet for a brand new replacement. Something you won't want to damage is your stainless steel furniture and hardware. If you use too much heat or the incorrect cleaning solution, stainless steel can discolor, according to OvenSpot.
HOME & GARDEN
SheKnows

Rubbermaid’s Prime Day Sale Includes a 60-Piece Set of Containers For Under $30

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you watch home makeover shows and drool over the perfectly curated kitchen shelves and expertly organized pantries, the Amazon Prime Day discounts of up to 30% off on these Rubbermaid containers are going to make you salivate. Remember when Kourtney Kardashian revealed her epic walk-in pantry that was practically her own grocery store? Well, now you could have that, too!
SHOPPING
Popular Science

Best kids water bottles of 2022

Drinking water is a cornerstone to healthy living, so a reusable water bottle is an essential piece of every kid’s day bag. The tricky part is finding one that kids will actually want to use. While we can’t guarantee our picks will get them excited to drink water, per se, they’ll help reinforce positive lifelong habits as we push our kids to stay active, get plenty of rest, eat a well-balanced diet, and stay hydrated. These are the best kids water bottles we’ve found to date.
LIFESTYLE
hunker.com

The Best Electric Tea Kettles on Amazon

Nothing quite beats the efficient and lovely cup of tea that an electric kettle provides. All you have to do is plug your kettle in, and your Earl Grey moment can happen in just a few minutes. Even if you're not a tea fan, an electric kettle warms up water for oatmeal, hot cocoa, and instant coffee, so you don't even have to use your stove.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydro Flask#Water Bottles#Stainless Steel#Camping
marthastewart.com

Amazon Prime Day Has Your Summer Bedding Needs Covered—Shop 8 Hot Deals on Cooling Sheets, Pillows, and Mattresses Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Now that summer is in full swing, the season's signature heat is here to stay. To combat the high temperatures, especially as you try to fall asleep each night, consider stocking up on some cooling bedding essentials. Everything from cooling sheets to mattresses can provide the crisp, refreshing feeling you seek as you rest.
SHOPPING
BHG

How to Get Scratches Out of Wood Floors: 5 DIY Solutions

Well-maintained wood floors add to your home's aesthetic. However, scratches on wood floors can distract from the polished look of a room. With pets and small kids, it's nearly impossible to prevent minor scratches, but furniture mishaps and heavy foot traffic can result in heavy gouges. Even water damage, mold, and wood-eating critters can leave unflattering marks.
HOME & GARDEN
House Digest

How To Add Style To Sliding Glass Door Coverings

Sliding glass doors are a coveted home design feature. Dako says they not only add resale value to your home but that, as far as home additions and upgrades go, they have one of the highest returns. Not only are they a sound financial choice, but they are also durable, add window area while still functioning as a door, tend to be energy efficient, and help save space when compared to a traditional door.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
Taste Of Home

The Very Best Food Storage Containers for Your Pantry, Fridge and More

Looking for containers to store leftovers, ingredients and prepared meals? We researched the best food storage containers for your fridge, freezer, pantry and beyond!. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
LIFESTYLE
thespruce.com

When and How to Use Fabric Softener in Your Laundry

When most of us think about fabric softener, we picture a big bottle of liquid that adds fragrance to our laundry, softens clothes, and reduces static. The lubricating chemicals in fabric softeners coat fabrics to make them feel softer. Static electricity that forms in an automatic dryer from too many loose electrons gives clothing atoms a negative charge. Fabric softeners contain cationic, or positively charged ions, and equalize the electrons and ions to prevent static.
APPAREL
SFGate

Simple, eco-friendly changes matter, all the way down to the toilet seat

(BPT) - From organic bedding to reusable produce bags, there is no shortage of useful, sustainable products made in the United States. You may strive to use these products every day so you can feel good about making a difference for Mother Earth. However, there are many things you use daily that you may not even know can be made sustainably, like your toilet seat.
ENVIRONMENT
The Kitchn

All-Clad’s Massive VIP Sale Is Here and It Includes This Must-Have Fry Pan for Just $60

Good news: If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to upgrade your cookware, now is the time. All-Clad is getting into the summer sale scene alongside the likes of Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond with their always-impressive VIP Sale through Home and Cooks Sales. For a limited time, you can save up to 78 percent off (!!) on some of their most timeless pieces, like this 12-inch covered stainless steel frying pan that made our Kitchn Best list.
RETAIL
yankodesign.com

This pencil lasts forever, thanks to the use of a modular magnetic everlasting metal tip that ‘writes on paper’

Meet the Stilform AEON, a pencil that lasts eons, as its name rightfully suggests. Designed by the company that won the World’s Best Pen award for the Stilform Pen back in 2016, the AEON is the result of a nifty material innovation that turns the pencil immortal. Made with a special metal tip that oxidizes paper, leaving a grey streak as a pencil would, the Stilform AEON lets you write effortlessly and endlessly. Unlike graphite pencils, AEON’s lines are smudge-proof and waterproof. Besides, since this tip’s made of metal rather than graphite, you can easily put it in your pocket without worrying about it leaving any marks.
ELECTRONICS
One Green Planet

Artist Creates Three Story Tall Giant Faucet Leaking Plastic to Call Attention to Global Plastic Problem

This artist just had his incredible eco-art piece, Turn Off The Plastic Tap, on display for the UN Ocean Conference in Portugal. Benjamin Von Wong created a three-story tall giant art installation of a faucet pouring out thousands of pieces of plastic. The UN posted a picture on Facebook of the installation at the UN Ocean Conference in Portugal, saying,
ENVIRONMENT
Real Simple

The 6 Best Adirondack Chairs for Lounging, According to Our Testing

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Adirondack chairs add an instantly cozy feel to any outdoor space, whether you're sitting around an open fire pit or enjoying a cup of coffee on the front porch. These deep-seated chairs are unrivaled when it comes to comfort—not to mention durability. To find the best, we tested 20 Adirondack chairs in our Lab and evaluated them based on setup, comfort, support, adjustability, design, durability, and value.
HOME & GARDEN
reviewed.com

The Best Twin XL Sheets of 2022

College is a special time in any family’s life. For many students, it’s their first time navigating the world on their own. While they’ll need all the essentials for a successful semester, every college student also needs to think about their sleep—after all, you can’t pay attention in that early morning chemistry lecture if you’re not catching enough zzz’s.
SHOPPING
ARTnews

The Best Scissors for Precise Cutting

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, ARTNews may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re cutting paper figures or snipping loose threads, you’re going to want to cut with confidence. For precise cuts, choose a pair of scissors smaller than the average eight-inch-long models. These will be easier to maneuver around tight spaces, and their blades will be able to fit into corners and other hard-to-reach spaces. Cut exactly where you intend to cut with one of our picks below. ARTnews RECOMMENDS Fiskars Softgrip Scissors Designed with a two-inch,...
LIFESTYLE
Advnture

Advnture

32
Followers
324
Post
862
Views
ABOUT

Whether its family camping or epic solo hikes, Advnture an essential part of any adventurer’s kit. It's packed with buying guides to help you to choose the best equipment to suit your needs, as well as how-to guides, first-person experience stories, and essential news stories for anyone who loves getting outside.

 https://www.advnture.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy