Melbourne Victory sign legendary Manchester United and Portugal winger Nani - with Champions League winner and four-time Premier League champ a massive signing for A-League

By Ed Jackson
 3 days ago

Melbourne Victory have signed former Manchester United winger Nani for the next two A-League seasons.

Nani, 35, spent eight years at Old Trafford, winning the 2008 UEFA Champions League title as well as four English Premier League crowns and four FA Cups.

He has agreed to a multi-year deal at AAMI Park as a marquee player in the competition.

Nani has made 112 appearances for Portugal and was a member of his country's 2016 European Championships victory alongside superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Most recently the veteran spent last season at Venezia in Italy's Serie B, making 10 appearances in his solitary campaign with the Venice-based outfit.

Melbourne Victory have signed former Manchester United winger Nani (pictured, at AAMI Park on Tuesday)
The Portugese winger, 35, has agreed to a two-year deal as a marquee player in the competition

'From what I have seen, the fans in Melbourne are not only the best in the league but they rival the atmosphere in Europe and I'm looking forward to being a part of that on the field in a Victory shirt and playing for them this season,' Nani said.

Nani's arrival comes a day after Victory announced New Zealand international Marco Rojas has left the club to pursue an overseas opportunity.

Nani is Victory's seventh signing for the upcoming campaign, with former Socceroo Tomi Juric and goalkeeper Paul Izzo among those to have joined Tony Popovic's new look team.

'We are proud to be able to recruit a player like Nani to our club and believe he will be an incredible asset for Melbourne Victory and the entire A-League,' an excited Popovic said.

The arrival of a storied player, even one in the tail end of his career, is a boost to the A-League Men's competition after a 2021-22 campaign where crowd numbers plummeted.

In his time with the Red Devils, Nani won the 2008 UEFA Champions League title as well as four English Premier League crowns and four FA Cups
Victory coach Tony Popovic believes Nani will be an 'incredible asset' for Melbourne Victory and the A-League

Australian Professional Leagues chief executive Danny Townsend said in May the competition wanted clubs to look at 'sugar hit' marquee names in a bid to boost the league's flagging profile.

'I look at marquee players as 'bums on seats' players...marquees are genuine world class stars and our game needs it,' Townsend said at Western United's pre-finals function.

'It gets criticised historically as being a bit of a sugar hit - our game needs a sugar hit.'

Melbourne Victory face Nani's old team Manchester United in a friendly at the MCG on Friday night - with Popovic's key new signing not expected to play.

Sadly for Australian football fans, Portugese superstar Ronaldo won't be on the Red Devils team sheet as he looks to agitate a move away from Old Trafford.

IN THIS ARTICLE
