Australia's takeover of the NBA continues with boom teenager to star for national side and the brother of Dyson Daniels set to follow in New Orleans recruit's footsteps

By Josh Alston
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Australian hoops fans will have two more names to watch this year with Dash Daniels - the brother of Dyson Daniels - and Tyrese Proctor pushing for big futures in the NBA.

The NBA is stacked with Aussie talent including Patty Mills, Joe Ingles, Ben Simmons, Matisse Thybulle, Josh Green and last season's breakout star Josh Giddey.

Dyson Daniels [New Orleans Pelicans at pick No.8] and Perth Wildcats star Luke Travers [Cleveland Cavaliers at pick No.56] became the latest to join their ranks at the most recent NBA draft.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15j8St_0gdOayew00
Left to right, Kai Daniels, father Ricky Daniels, Dyson Daniels and mother Brikitta Kool-Daniels

Now Dash, 16, has been identified as an NBA player of the future.

The younger Daniels sibling recently averaged 17.25 points in his eight games at the under-16 nationals including stuffing the stat sheet with 29 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals against Tasmania.

After recently getting a taste of the excitement of the NBA draft while supporting his older brother, he now has a burning desire to reach the top himself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XdyOH_0gdOayew00
Kai, Dyson and Dash Daniels are all talented basketball players in their own right

'That's the main goal to get to the NBA, and hopefully I can get there one day,' Dash said.

'It [the draft] was incredible. The people you meet, the facilities and all that was great.

'Competing in the backyard every day after school, it's very competitive between us two and he's got me to where I am today and look at where he is today.'

Another player who is likely to make an impact on the NBA in the coming years is 18-year-old Proctor who committed to Duke in the US College system for the upcoming season.

Proctor, a six-foot five guard from Sydney, recently made his national debut for the Australian Boomers as part of World Cup qualification, but was starved of minutes.

With the Asia Cup qualifiers and tournament looming and a host of Boomers regulars unavailable because of club commitments,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hLSYQ_0gdOayew00
Proctor has been accepted to play for Duke in the US NCAA college basketball system

Boomers interim coach Rob Beveridge will hand over the reins to Asia Cup coach Mike Kelly, but said Proctor could expect to earn big minutes playing for the national team.

'I was really disappointed to not have Tyrese play for the Boomers in Japan earlier in the year due to Covid, so now I'm super excited to get to see him play at the Asia Cup,' Beveridge said.

'It is going to be a great opportunity for fans to see another exciting young Aussie kid show his skill level and his great feel for the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sipMQ_0gdOayew00
Proctor has played two games for the Boomers but with limited minutes. He will play a much bigger role as the Aussie look to defend their title at the Asia Cup in Indonesia

'Tyrese is a high-level scoring guard who has can shoot the three as well has the ability to break down his man to score at the rim.'

Meanwhile, another Aussie is impressing in the NBA Summer League with Jack White - who plays for Melbourne United in the Australian NBL - putting on a huge showing in Vegas.

White pulled down a massive 15 rebounds in the Denver Nuggets' 84-76 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers to impress Nuggets Summer League head coach Ryan Bowen.

'You got to give credit to Jack White obviously, 15 rebounds was unbelievable, he was all over the place,' Bowen said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CAzTz_0gdOayew00
Jack White and Tyrese Proctor are both part of the Australian Boomers senior national team

'It's just energising when you get a putback or you get a foul, you get a kick out three. I kept asking him, 'You alright? Can you keep going?'... 'Yeah, mate, I'm fine. I'm fine.'

'He was impressive out there, we wanted to give him a good look to play in a few more minutes and he responded.'

Australian Boomer Aron Baynes has also made his first strides for a return to the NBA after a freak injury left him unable to walk. He suffered a neck injury in the Boomers bronze medal winning Olympic campaign that was exacerbated when he later fell in the shower.

He recently worked out in Vegas for a gym full of NBA GMs and scouts along with Aussie Boomers teammate Giddey.

