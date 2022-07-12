ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MasterChef Australia serves up top ratings as it wins Monday night ahead of its grand finale - leaving Ninja Warrior in the dust

By Monique Friedlander
 3 days ago

MasterChef Australia: Fans V Faves reigned supreme in the overnight ratings, following weeks of lacklustre viewership.

The Channel 10 cooking show won Monday night's prime time battle, airing part one of its grand finale episode to 693,000 metro viewers.

Earlier this season, MasterChef Australia had struggled to crack the 400,000 mark, sometimes dropping down to the 300,000s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zphqR_0gdOau8200
MasterChef Australia: Fans V Faves reigned supreme in the overnight ratings, following weeks of lacklustre viewership. Pictured: MasterChef judge Melissa Leong 

However, Monday night's episode proved that Aussies are still hungry for the long-running reality show ahead of its finale at 7.30pm on Tuesday.

Meanwhile over on Channel Nine, The Australian Ninja Warrior grand final failed to win the top spot, trailing behind MasterChef with 560,000 metro viewers.

The nail-biting episode saw Ninja Warrior Zak Stolz walk away with $100,000 for the second time, after being the furthest fastest competitor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j3V96_0gdOau8200
The Channel 10 cooking show won Monday night's prime time battle, airing part one of its grand finale episode to 693,000 metro viewers. Pictured: Third-placed contestant Daniel Lamble
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1in4u4_0gdOau8200
Meanwhile over on Channel Nine, The Australian Ninja Warrior grand final failed to win the top spot, trailing behind MasterChef with 560,000 metro viewers. Pictured are hosts Jim Courier  and Leila McKinnon 

Seven's Big Brother Australia meanwhile clocked in with just 329,000 metro viewers ahead of Tuesday night's finale.

The penultimate episode of the Fans vs Faves season saw third-placed contestant Daniel Lamble be eliminated after his dessert in a three-course meal failed to impress the judges.

He plated his tartine without the sorbet when the icy component was left too long in the blast chiller, turning into an unusable ice block.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48j2eS_0gdOau8200
The nail-biting episode saw Ninja Warrior Zak Stolz (second, right) walk away with $100,000 for the second time, after being the furthest fastest competitor

This left Billie McKay and Sarah Todd, two Faves, as the final contestants competing for the $250,000 prize.

Billie, 31, was hired by Heston Blumenthal at his three-Michelin starred restaurant, The Fat Duck, in Berkshire, UK after winning series seven of MasterChef before returning to Australia to take up cheesemaking on her family's dairy farm.

Meanwhile, Sarah, 34, placed ninth on season six and went on to open two eateries in India and publish two cookbooks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FI5bH_0gdOau8200
The penultimate episode of the Fans vs Faves season saw third-placed contestant Daniel Lamble (pictured with Sarah Todd, left, and Billie McKay, right) be eliminated after his dessert in a three-course meal failed to impress the judges

Judge Melissa Leong declared the all-female finale represented a win for women everywhere, in an interview with the Daily Telegraph.

'It's been a great story seeing these strong women reconfirm their place in the food world,' said the TV star.

She added 'these women are inspiring future generations' of chefs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IuItS_0gdOau8200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mutZ1_0gdOau8200

