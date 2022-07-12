ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
900 gallons of diesel fuel allegedly stolen from Olmsted Co. farmer's tank

By WCCO Staff
 3 days ago
EYOTA TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Police are investigating after they say about 900 gallons of diesel fuel was likely stolen from a farm in Eyota Township.

Police were contacted late Monday afternoon.

Cpt. James Schueller of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said that a farmer filled up his 1,000-gallon tank at the beginning of June.

He said he only got through about 100 gallons of the fuel before he realized the tank was completely empty.

At about $5.30 per gallon when the tank was first filled up, the farmer's losses are estimated at about $4,770.

