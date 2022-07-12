ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horror Films Screening — Dusk Wednesday

By Daily Dose
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHead over to Dusk Wednesday night for the Motif Horror Film Screening series. The evening starts with live performances by...

The Hollywood Reporter

Lionsgate Boards ‘Creepers’ Horror Book Adaptation

Lionsgate is joining Suretone Pictures, led by Jordan Schur, in jointly financing the adventure horror feature Creepers, based on the David Morrell book of the same name. Morrell penned the First Blood book that was adapted into the films behind the Rambo franchise. Creepers will shoot this summer in Bulgaria and will be helmed by Marc Klasfeld, a veteran music video and commercial director making his feature film debut.
Entertainment Weekly

Alice Krige's life in horror, from Ghost Story and Sleepwalkers to She Will

Revered on stage and screen for decades, Alice Krige has starred in a lot of horror movies. But the Chariots of Fire actress just doesn't see it like that. "I don't ever think of 'horror,'" says Krige. "For me, I'm given a human being, a psyche, to explore and live inside of. I come to her with no judgment at all, but just with enormous curiosity, and the prayer that I will find her, or she me."
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Lewis Pullman’s Next Project Announces Unfortunate Update

Lewis Pullman and the rest of the cast of Top Gun: Maverick saw rave reviews for their performances following the premiere of the Tom Cruise film over the Memorial Day weekend. Weeks later, the new movie continues to do well at the box office. In fact, it is also attracting the praise of experienced military pilots. Now, almost two months following the film’s debut, Pullman had another major picture ready to premiere on the big screen. Sadly, though, the Top Gun: Maverick star’s newest project just received an unfortunate update.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Nope’ Fictional Theme Park Becomes Permanent Attraction on Universal’s Studio Tour

Jupiter’s Claim, the fictional theme park featured in Jordan Peele’s upcoming sci-fi horror film Nope, is taking up permanent residence as part of Universal’s Studio Tour. The new attraction, which will be featured at Univeral Studios Hollywood, was created by production designer Ruth DeJong and carefully disassembled postproduction before being reconstructed at Universal Studios Hollywood — complete with original props and other details from the movie. Fans can experience Jupiter’s Claim firsthand beginning July 22, the same day as Nope‘s theatrical release.More from The Hollywood ReporterUniversal Releases 'Nope' Featurette Showcasing Diverse Below-the-Line CrewAnnecy: Netflix Animation Debuts New Footage From Filmmakers Including...
ComicBook

Stephen King Compares The Black Phone to One of His Movies

The upcoming The Black Phone isn't based on a story written by Stephen King, it's actually based on a story written by his son Joe Hill, but the acclaimed author and sometimes film critic has seen the movie and he has thoughts. Speaking in an interview with SlashFilm, director Scott Derrickson (whose work has previously been praised by King!) revealed King's reaction, telling the outlet: "I know that [author Joe Hill] showed it to his dad, and Stephen King's comment... He saw it and apparently loved it. And his comment to Joe was, 'It's 'Stand By Me' in hell,' which I thought was great."
Cinemablend

Halloween Ends: 8 Quick Things We Know About The 2022 Horror Sequel

The eight original installments of the Halloween movies series make up one of the most popular horror franchises of all time, yet none have had such a lasting effect on the genre like co-writer and director John Carpenter’s slasher-pioneering original from 1978. That may be why Halloween from 2018 and its 2021 follow-up Halloween Kills ignore the events of all of the other sequels to see Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) have a proper final showdown with Michael Myers (who is not her brother, by the way). Before that conflict is ultimately resolved in Halloween Ends, let’s reflect on everything we already know about one of the most anticipated upcoming horror movies, which is among the big movies set to release this fall...
Los Angeles Times

Review: In ‘She Will,’ an aging movie star seeks vengeance, and more movies for the weekend

Most horror movies — even the “elevated” ones — fit into some recognizable narrative tradition, such as “ghost story” or “slasher.” But it’s hard to categorize writer-director Charlotte Colbert’s visually splendid, emotionally raw “She Will” (co-written with Kitty Percy). It’s sort of a supernatural thriller; but it’s more of a wry and strikingly poetic vision of feminist retribution.
thedigitalfix.com

John Carpenter didn’t care for George Lucas or Spielberg’s movies

We all know that cinema is subjective and that we all have our own tastes when it comes to movie night. Well, it turns out that famed horror movie director John Carpenter is just like every other cinephile, and has some strong opinions when it comes to his top cinema picks. However, some of his hot takes regarding his popular directorial peers, Steven Spielberg, and George Lucas, may surprise you.
Cinemablend

Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On July 11, 2022

Chris Hemsworth just had a big weekend with Thor: Love and Thunder - his latest cinematic outing as the titular Asgardian superhero - making a big strike at the box office. Amidst that record-breaking event, the Australian Marvel movie star is also having a big day on the Netflix Top 10 as one of his earlier, lesser-known dramas has made an impressive debut on the platform’s Top 10 Movies for Monday, July 11, 2022. Let’s see what this flick is, where it lands on the list, and what TV shows are also popular on Netflix (opens in new tab) today in the following breakdown.
epicstream.com

Jordan Peele Finally Spills Details About His Latest Horror Movie Nope

In just a few more days of anticipation, psychological thriller legend director Jordan Peele is set to introduce another mind-blowing film with Nope. Peele has always held back when it comes to divulging details about his upcoming film, yet, Nope is still one of the highly-anticipated films in the thriller genre even though the plot, and what it is really all about still remains a mystery. Thankfully, in a recent interview, Peele finally spills some new details about Nope.
Variety

These Criterion Collection Films Are All 50% Off for Amazon Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Reminder: just because you purchased a digital copy of your favorite film, that doesn’t always mean you get to keep it for forever. Thousands of Sony Playstation users woke up to the news that their libraries of films would be gone in a month. Making the case for physical media, yet again. And if you’re looking to hoard DVDs for years to come, try and make it the best version of that medium and go for a Criterion Collection classic. These DVD, Blu-ray and 4K collections are the cream of the crop, often boasting unearthed interviews and adorned with stunning artwork.
Digital Trends

Hollywood is abandoning movie theaters at the wrong time

After a rough two years in which the COVID pandemic and the rise of streaming services contributed to a record decline in audiences going to movie theaters, Hollywood is seemingly coming back. Franchise tentpoles like Jurassic Park Dominion and Minions: The Rise of Gru posted healthy opening weekends, while Marvel recovered from the pandemic low of Eternals and is once again posting worldwide grosses for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder that flirt with $1 billion (or soon will be). And above all else, Top Gun: Maverick continues to make money week after week, becoming Paramount’s biggest hit since Titanic.
Collider

Blumhouse Has Scared Up $5 Billion Across All Their Films at the Global Box Office

As the studio behind such horror hits as Get Out, The Invisible Man, Split, The Visit, and Ma, as well as the Paranormal Activity series, The Purge franchise, and more, Blumhouse has quickly defined itself as one of the most profitable and high-profile production companies in Hollywood today. Founded by its namesake, Jason Blum, the low-budget and high-reward studio has made a tidy profit from greenlighting modest-scale horror flicks that build ravenous fanbases. Naturally, not every movie is as good as the last, but the Blumhouse label has earned enough legitimacy, respect and, more importantly, trust with fans to get them to come out in droves to their various horror attractions.
American Songwriter

Amy Winehouse Biopic in Works with ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ Director Sam Taylor-Johnson

A biopic on late artist Amy Winehouse is finally moving forward with director Sam Taylor-Johnson, known for her work on Nowhere Boy and Fifty Shades of Grey, at the helm. Written by Matt Greenhalgh, Back to Black will be produced by StudioCanal, Alison Owen, Debra Hayward, and Tracey Seaward with the support of the Amy Winehouse Estate, including the late singer’s father Mitchell Winehouse.
spoilertv.com

MOVIE: Orphan: First Kill - Trailer

In Select Theatres, Streaming on Paramount+ and On Digital August 19. Esther’s terrifying saga continues in this thrilling prequel to the original and shocking horror hit, Orphan. After orchestrating a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility, Esther travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family. Yet, an unexpected twist arises that pits her against a mother who will protect her family from the murderous “child” at any cost.
