Horror Films Screening — Dusk Wednesday

As the studio behind such horror hits as Get Out, The Invisible Man, Split, The Visit, and Ma, as well as the Paranormal Activity series, The Purge franchise, and more, Blumhouse has quickly defined itself as one of the most profitable and high-profile production companies in Hollywood today. Founded by its namesake, Jason Blum, the low-budget and high-reward studio has made a tidy profit from greenlighting modest-scale horror flicks that build ravenous fanbases. Naturally, not every movie is as good as the last, but the Blumhouse label has earned enough legitimacy, respect and, more importantly, trust with fans to get them to come out in droves to their various horror attractions.
Comments / 0