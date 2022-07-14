Prime Day Is Over, But Amazon Is Pretty Much Giving Away Gildan White T-Shirts Today — $2.64 Per Shirt

Click here to read the full article.

Editor’s Note on Thursday, July 14: This story was originally published as part of SPY’s coverage of Prime Day 2022. Even though Prime Day has ended, some of the best discounts from the sales event are still live, like this sale on Gildan t-shirts. We don’t know how much longer the reduced price will be available, so head to Amazon to shop this deal before it ends. You can read our original story on this Gildan t-shirt sale below.

Can we interest you in white t-shirts for under $3? Well, then you’ll want to jump on this Gildan t-shirt deal, available now at Amazon.

Amazon Prime Day deals are live and they simply keep getting better and better. Not only are we seeing some insane Prime Day tech deals such as price drops on OLED TVs and headphones, but we’re also seeing some wild Prime Day kitchen deals, Amazon device deals and even some can’t-miss fashion deals.

Usually, Prime Day is the time to stock up on fashion basics. We save our designer shopping for the Mr Porter summer sale or the Nordstrom Anniversary event . During Prime Day, we’re replacing all our worn-out socks, underwear and athletic shorts. And this year, one deal is really catching our eye. For Prime Day 2022, you can snag a great deal on a 10-pack of Gildan Men’s Heavy Cotton T-Shirts , now priced at just $2.64 each.

The last time we found Gildan t-shirts this cheap on Amazon, SPY readers broke site records in their rush to place orders. Prime Day officially ends on July 13, and this deal is scheduled to end soon. This is just one of the Gildan t-shirt multi-packs on sale for Prime Day, so keep reading for more deals.



More Amazon Gildan T-Shirt Deals

Right now, Amazon Prime users can save big on Gildan tees, with a multi-pack of ten tees costing shoppers just $26.44, or $2.64 a piece. That’s less than your morning cup of coffee (and we’re not talking about a fancy Starbucks coffee, but a dirt-cheap cup of coffee from your local diner).

Gildan isn’t known for premium quality; rather, they make affordable everyday t-shirts and undershirts. We’ve owned and tested Gildan plenty of times throughout our lives — because who hasn’t? Gildan tees make for excellent undershirts when wearing a suit or a casual flannel button-down come fall. However, these heavy tees are meant to be worn on their own. They’d be perfect for lazy summer days or your next DIY tie-dye project.

With a pack of ten different tees, you’ll have a shirt for every day of the week and then some. They’re available in a number of casual colors including white, black, grey, red, blue and more. Each is built with a classic fit that feels appropriate on just about every body type. Speaking of body types, you can snag this multi-pack anywhere from size small to 5XL, meaning these will likely fit your build.



Here at SPY, we take our t-shirts seriously. We’ve tested dozens of tees in search of the world’s best t-shirts. In our guide to the best t-shirts for men , we included Gildan’s Crew-Neck T-Shirts, which are also on sale for Prime Day 2022. Right now, these tees are priced at just $3.00 each, with a five-pack going for just $15.

We’re still not done. If you don’t quite need a 10-pack of white tees, then order this six-pack of white crew t-shirts from Gildan. These tees are priced at just $2.66 with a Prime Day discount.



