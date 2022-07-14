ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Prime Day Is Over, But Amazon Is Pretty Much Giving Away Gildan White T-Shirts Today — $2.64 Per Shirt

By Tyler Schoeber
SPY
SPY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XbYrL_0gdONoKF00

Click here to read the full article.

Editor’s Note on Thursday, July 14: This story was originally published as part of SPY’s coverage of Prime Day 2022. Even though Prime Day has ended, some of the best discounts from the sales event are still live, like this sale on Gildan t-shirts. We don’t know how much longer the reduced price will be available, so head to Amazon to shop this deal before it ends. You can read our original story on this Gildan t-shirt sale below.

Can we interest you in white t-shirts for under $3? Well, then you’ll want to jump on this Gildan t-shirt deal, available now at Amazon.

Amazon Prime Day deals are live and they simply keep getting better and better. Not only are we seeing some insane Prime Day tech deals such as price drops on OLED TVs and headphones, but we’re also seeing some wild Prime Day kitchen deals, Amazon device deals and even some can’t-miss fashion deals.

Usually, Prime Day is the time to stock up on fashion basics. We save our designer shopping for the Mr Porter summer sale or the Nordstrom Anniversary event . During Prime Day, we’re replacing all our worn-out socks, underwear and athletic shorts. And this year, one deal is really catching our eye. For Prime Day 2022, you can snag a great deal on a 10-pack of Gildan Men’s Heavy Cotton T-Shirts , now priced at just $2.64 each.

The last time we found Gildan t-shirts this cheap on Amazon, SPY readers broke site records in their rush to place orders. Prime Day officially ends on July 13, and this deal is scheduled to end soon. This is just one of the Gildan t-shirt multi-packs on sale for Prime Day, so keep reading for more deals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k0J5c_0gdONoKF00


Buy: Gildan Men’s Heavy Cotton T-Shirt (10-Pack) $32.91 (orig. $35.00) 6% OFF

More Amazon Gildan T-Shirt Deals

Right now, Amazon Prime users can save big on Gildan tees, with a multi-pack of ten tees costing shoppers just $26.44, or $2.64 a piece. That’s less than your morning cup of coffee (and we’re not talking about a fancy Starbucks coffee, but a dirt-cheap cup of coffee from your local diner).

Gildan isn’t known for premium quality; rather, they make affordable everyday t-shirts and undershirts. We’ve owned and tested Gildan plenty of times throughout our lives — because who hasn’t? Gildan tees make for excellent undershirts when wearing a suit or a casual flannel button-down come fall. However, these heavy tees are meant to be worn on their own. They’d be perfect for lazy summer days or your next DIY tie-dye project.

With a pack of ten different tees, you’ll have a shirt for every day of the week and then some. They’re available in a number of casual colors including white, black, grey, red, blue and more. Each is built with a classic fit that feels appropriate on just about every body type. Speaking of body types, you can snag this multi-pack anywhere from size small to 5XL, meaning these will likely fit your build.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qRwod_0gdONoKF00


Buy: Gildan Men’s Heavy Cotton T-Shirt (10-Pack) $26.94 (orig. $39.00) 31% OFF

Here at SPY, we take our t-shirts seriously. We’ve tested dozens of tees in search of the world’s best t-shirts. In our guide to the best t-shirts for men , we included Gildan’s Crew-Neck T-Shirts, which are also on sale for Prime Day 2022. Right now, these tees are priced at just $3.00 each, with a five-pack going for just $15.

SPY TESTED

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JhWGV_0gdONoKF00


Buy: Gildan Crew-Neck T-Shirts (5-Pack) $15.00 (orig. $18.99) 21% OFF

We’re still not done. If you don’t quite need a 10-pack of white tees, then order this six-pack of white crew t-shirts from Gildan. These tees are priced at just $2.66 with a Prime Day discount.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lhrAG_0gdONoKF00


Buy: Gildan White Crew Shirts for Men (6-Pack) $18.99

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 7

Related
SPY

This Amazon Hack Lets Prime Members Get a $60 Credit for Prime Day 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is right around the corner, and the early Prime Day deals just keep rolling in. This year, Amazon is really going all out, giving Prime members an easy way to earn credits to spend during Amazon Prime Day 2022. This gives shoppers an even better opportunity to save big on some of Amazon’s hottest items. With Amazon Prime Day set to take place on July 12 and 13 this year,...
SHOPPING
SPY

I Write About Amazon Deals for a Living: Here’s How To Get the Most Out of Prime Day 2022

Click here to read the full article. As the Site Director at SPY.com, I always know what’s on sale. My team writes about the best deals from Amazon on a daily basis, and I can tell you off the top of my head where to find the lowest prices on iPads, Samsung TVs and designer menswear. On top of that, for major shopping events like Prime Day and Black Friday, retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Nordstrom will often share private lists of the top deals with commerce publishers like SPY, and so when we tell you about the best Prime...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

Out of 100,000 Prime Day Deals, We’re Geeking Out Over 1: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Now on Sale

Click here to read the full article. Amazon’s annual Prime Day sales event is finally here, and there couldn’t be a better time to save on some of today’s most popular consumer tech. And chief amongst these many devices are smartphone deals like you wouldn’t believe. For the Android devotees of our readership, there are some truly excellent deals on Samsung mobile devices. In particular, you can save 30% on the company’s flagship smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the phone so good that it outperforms the iPhone 13. The Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with its own stylus, but it’s most...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day has come to an end. Amazon said that millions of deals were available...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Socks#Amazon Prime Day
SheKnows

Amazon Just Put Hundreds of Summer Dresses on Sale For up to 75% Off — These 5 Are Worth Buying ASAP

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Having just celebrated the 4th of July, summer is officially here! And it’s not too late to update your summer wardrobe. Amazon just put a bunch of their branded summer dresses on sale, and with bright tropical prints and flowy fits, these dresses are about to become your new favorite summertime go-to. Perfect for the beach, a night out, or even a summer wedding, these five dresses need to be on your radar for...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

All the things you can get for free on Prime Day 2022

Amazon’s annual Prime Day event is without a doubt one of the biggest shopping holidays you’ll experience on the internet all year long. Every year, Amazon offers incredible deals on countless products, and this year it’s handing out deals with the best price tag of all: FREE. That’s right, as part of Amazon Prime Day festivities, some of the best Prime Day deals are free gift cards and free trials of the best services that Amazon has to offer. Keep reading to find out about all of the freebies you can score right now for Prime Day 2022.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Amazon
womansday.com

This $36 Amazon Dress Gets Me Stopped on the Street

On my way to the subway one recent morning, a woman approached me and said something that prompted me to take my AirPods out. “What?!” I yelled back, because this is New York, and we don’t usually talk to or acknowledge each other except in rare emergencies. “I love your dress!” she said. After I thanked her and revealed, in a slightly embarrassed tone, that it was from Amazon, she whipped her phone out right there on the spot, looked it up, and added it to her cart. Am I...an influencer? I thought, as I continued my walk to the Q train.
SHOPPING
shefinds

2 Things You Should Never Buy At Costco, According To Employees

Nothing can boost your mood (and the mood of your wallet) like heading to Costco to stock up on bulk items for great bargain prices. This membership-based store is filled with tons of fantastic finds at affordable prices, and for the most part, they’re good quality products, too. However, no store is perfect—even Costco! It’s only inevitable that there are a few items you should steer clear of when shopping here.
ECONOMY
Apartment Therapy

I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dishwasher and What Happened Next Was Incredible

Say what you will about social media (and, trust me, I have just as much to say as anyone), but it’s surprising how many cleaning and organizing tips and tricks I’ve learned from TikTok and Instagram. Whether its a powdered Tide and hot water concoction for cleaning just about everything, or organizing hacks for better storage, these platforms are full of inspiration. Just when you think you’ve learned it all, something new comes up in your feed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces and just $12 for a 1.6-ounce bottle. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect...
HAIR CARE
SPY

SPY

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
875K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy