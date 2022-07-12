ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Research to Prevent Blindness awards grant to OU Department of Ophthalmology

By Editorial
ophthalmologytimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center has received an unrestricted grant from Research to Prevent Blindness for $575,000 over 5 years to support eye research conducted by the Department of Ophthalmology. The University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center (OUHSC) has received an unrestricted grant from Research to Prevent...

www.ophthalmologytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

New Drug Could Help Stop Depression, Anxiety, Brain Injury, and Cognitive Disorders

The preclinical drug works by inhibiting the kinase Cdk5 which is found in mature neurons. Cdk5 has long been linked to neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders, but prior inhibitors have largely failed to cross the blood-brain barrier and enter the brain. A new preclinical drug reported by James Bibb, Ph.D., and...
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Body vs. Brain: Scientists Discover Evidence for an Autoimmune Cause of Schizophrenia

Scientists identify an autoantibody that may cause schizophrenia in some individuals. Researchers from Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) have discovered that some people with schizophrenia have autoantibodies—which are made by the immune system and recognize the body’s own proteins, rather than outside threats such as viruses or bacteria—against a protein that’s important for communication between brain cells called NCAM1. The patients’ autoantibodies also caused schizophrenia-related behaviors in mice. This discovery may improve the diagnosis and treatment of a subset of patients with schizophrenia.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Another secret of fibromyalgia discovered in microbiome

Affecting up to four percent of the population and mostly women, fibromyalgia is a syndrome that causes pain, fatigue and cognitive issues. Poorly understood, the condition has no cure and is difficult to diagnose. Now, thanks to the work of a team of scientists from the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre (RI-MUHC), McGill University, Université de Montréal and the Institute for Pain Medicine at Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa, Israel, there is hope on the horizon.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover non-invasive stimulation of eye as potential treatment of depression and dementia

A joint research team from the LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) and City University of Hong Kong (CityU) has discovered that the electrical stimulation of the eye surface can alleviate depression-like symptoms and improve cognitive function in animal models. These significant findings were recently published in Brain Stimulation and the Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blindness#Scientific Study#Vision Loss#Rpb#Scientific Advisory Panel#The Department Chair
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Anthos Therapeutics Announces that Abelacimab has Received FDA Fast Track Designation for the Treatment of Thrombosis Associated with Cancer

Abelacimab is a dual-acting fully human monoclonal antibody targeting both Factor XI and Factor XIa with high affinity and selectivity. Earlier this year abelacimab became the first-ever Factor XI inhibitor to begin enrolling patients in a Phase 3 trial (The ASTER Study) The AZALEA-TIMI 71 trial in patients with atrial...
CANCER
AHealthBlog

Research Has Found That Untreated Sleep Apnea May Accelerate Aging

Obstructive sleep apnea impacts 22 million individuals in the United States and is associated with a greater risk of high blood pressure, diabetes, heart attacks, stroke, and a number of other chronic conditions. PMC2546461 Researchers have also discovered that obstructive sleep apnea that is left untreated also speeds up the biological aging process which can be slowed or potentially reversed with appropriate treatment. (European Respiratory Journal)
UPI News

Less expensive treatment may be best for diabetic eye disease

An off-brand medication for diabetic macular edema might prove just as effective in early treatment as its more expensive alternative, potentially saving patients thousands of dollars, new research suggests. The vision condition is a common complication of poorly controlled diabetes, which can damage blood vessels at the back of the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Phys.org

Researchers develop new chemical biological tools to monitor Parkinson's disease

Researchers are a step closer to understanding how Parkinson's disease develops and progresses thanks to chemical biological tools developed at Simon Fraser University. New research, published this week in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences and spearheaded by SFU researchers Matthew Deen and Yanping Zhu, outlines new technology and methods to measure the activity of lysosomal glucocerebrosidase (GCase), an enzyme that is commonly linked to Parkinson's disease.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Department of Health
MedicalXpress

Studying the link between gum disease and Alzheimer's disease

Fusobacterium nucleatum (F. nucleatum) is a common type of bacteria that proliferates in periodontal disease. It affects the gums and jawbone, and if untreated results in unstable teeth and tooth loss. In recent years, F. nucleatum has been linked to conditions ranging from colorectal cancer to premature delivery of babies.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Repeated methamphetamine administration produces cognitive deficits through augmentation of GABAergic synaptic transmission in the prefrontal cortex

Methamphetamine (METH) abuse is associated with the emergence of cognitive deficits and hypofrontality, a pathophysiological marker of many neuropsychiatric disorders that is produced by altered balance of local excitatory and inhibitory synaptic transmission. However, there is a dearth of information regarding the cellular and synaptic mechanisms underlying METH-induced cognitive deficits and associated hypofrontal states. Using PV-Cre transgenic rats that went through a METH sensitization regime or saline (SAL) followed by 7"“10 days of home cage abstinence combined with cognitive tests, chemogenetic experiments, and whole-cell patch recordings on the prelimbic prefrontal cortex (PFC), we investigated the cellular and synaptic mechanisms underlying METH-induce hypofrontality. We report here that repeated METH administration in rats produces deficits in working memory and increases in inhibitory synaptic transmission onto pyramidal neurons in the PFC. The increased PFC inhibition is detected by an increase in spontaneous and evoked inhibitory postsynaptic synaptic currents (IPSCs), an increase in GABAergic presynaptic function, and a shift in the excitatory-inhibitory balance onto PFC deep-layer pyramidal neurons. We find that pharmacological blockade of D1 dopamine receptor function reduces the METH-induced augmentation of IPSCs, suggesting a critical role for D1 dopamine signaling in METH-induced hypofrontality. In addition, repeated METH administration increases the intrinsic excitability of parvalbumin-positive fast spiking interneurons (PV"‰+"‰FSIs), a key local interneuron population in PFC that contributes to the control of inhibitory tone. Using a cell type-specific chemogenetic approach, we show that increasing PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity in the PFC is necessary and sufficient to cause deficits in temporal order memory similar to those induced by METH. Conversely, reducing PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity in the PFC of METH-exposed rats rescues METH-induced temporal order memory deficits. Together, our findings reveal that repeated METH exposure increases PFC inhibitory tone through a D1 dopamine signaling-dependent potentiation of inhibitory synaptic transmission, and that reduction of PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity can rescue METH-induced cognitive deficits, suggesting a potential therapeutic approach to treating cognitive symptoms in patients suffering from METH use disorder.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Show Effectiveness of Migraine Drug for Weight Loss

Mice taking triptan migraine drugs ate less and lost more weight than other animals. A commonly prescribed class of migraine drugs, triptans, may also be effective in treating obesity, according to a new study by scientists at UT Southwestern. In experiments on obese mice, a daily dose of a triptan led animals to eat less food and lose weight over the course of a month, the team reported on July 7 in the Journal of Experimental Medicine.
WEIGHT LOSS
MedicalXpress

Monoclonal antibody treatment reduces deaths in hospitalized COVID patients

A monoclonal antibody treatment taken by patients hospitalized with COVID-19 did not improve recovery time but did reduce deaths, according to a study published July 8 in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine. The therapy, tixagevimab/cilgavimab, was developed and deployed quickly in response to the pandemic. Data was analyzed as part of...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New study indicates that chronic kidney disease is present in one out of ten adults

New results from one of the largest real-world evidence studies of chronic kidney disease (CKD) reveal the high burden of the disease on patients and healthcare systems, with an estimated disease prevalence of 10% of the adult population. Results from the CArdioREnal and MEtabolic (CaReMe) CKD study were published today in The Lancet Regional Health—Europe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

PharmaTher Receives Notice Of Allowance For U.S. Patent Covering Ketamine For Parkinson's And Motor Disorders Treatment

Ketamine pharmaceuticals provider PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. PHRRF has been granted a Notice of Allowance by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its “Compositions and Methods for Treating Motor Disorders” patent, intended to cover potential ketamine treatment of Parkinson’s disease and motor disorders causing involuntary or uncontrollable body actions.
HEALTH
The Independent

Electrical eye stimulation could lead to ‘remarkable’ treatments for depression and dementia

A new method of electrically stimulating the eye has been shown to alleviate depression-like symptoms and improve cognitive function in animal models, according to new research.The findings, recently published in the journals Brain Stimulation and the Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences, may lead to alternative ways to treat neuropsychiatric diseases such as dementia and depression.Previous studies have shown that deep brain stimulation of the prefrontal cortex in the brains of animals could relieve depressive symptoms and improve memory function.Such invasive techniques, however, require surgery to implant electrodes inside the brain that may cause significant side effects...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

A type of 'step therapy' is an effective strategy for diabetic eye disease

Clinical trial results from the DRCR Retina Network suggest that a specific step strategy, in which patients with diabetic macular edema start with a less expensive medicine and switch to a more expensive medicine if vision does not improve sufficiently, gives results similar to starting off with the higher-priced drug. The main complication of diabetic macular edema, fluid build-up in the retina that causes vision loss, is commonly treated with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) drugs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Implants of cardiac muscle tissue could repair and reverse heart damage

A team of researchers, including members from Boston University, has detailed the method for their breakthrough approach to treating damaged heart tissue. They're growing viable heart tissue in the lab to create a small patch of cardiac muscle from the patient's own cells. The patch can be transplanted directly into a heart to repair damage or abnormalities.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Phys.org

Y chromosome loss causes heart failure and death from cardiovascular disease

Loss of the Y chromosome in blood cells of men is associated with disease and mortality, but no clear, causal relationship has been identified. Now, researchers from Uppsala University show in an international study in the journal Science that loss of the Y chromosome in white blood cells causes development of fibrosis in the heart, impaired heart function and death from cardiovascular diseases in men.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy