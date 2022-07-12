Building a Decentralized Global E-Commerce First-Stop Shop: Exclusive Interview With Dom, Co-Founder of WeShop

Leading fashion rental platform HURR just announced that it’s now a certified B Corporation, making it the very first rental service to achieve the status. Essentially, a B Corp certification means that a business is demonstrating that it’s ”meeting high standards of verified performance, accountability and transparency on factors from employee benefits and charitable giving to supply chain practices and input materials,” according to the B Corp website. The certification doesn’t just lend itself to one specific social or environmental issue either, but instead revolves around a holistic approach surrounding a company’s business model, operation and internal structure. Companies that do achieve the status are also required to re-apply every three years.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO