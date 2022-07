On the first episode of 'Penguins Lunch' Locked on Penguins host Hunter Hodies joined the show to discuss the Pittsburgh Penguins' recent transactions. The Penguins signed two depth pieces, Xavier Ouellet and Dustin Tokarski, to one-year deals following the opening of free agency. Both are expected to start the season with the AHL's Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins and will be used in case of injuries to the main roster next season.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO