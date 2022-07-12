ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

How will Arizona women be affected if FDA approves over-the-counter birth control pill?

KOLD-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we continue to see extreme heat and humidity, the need for...

www.kold.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

Stacey Abrams Changed Her Mind About Abortion—and She Thinks Others Can Too

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, Stacey Abrams is not mincing words. “We’re not quite in dystopia,” she tells ELLE.com. “But we can see it forming.” In Georgia specifically, where Abrams is currently running for governor, a six-week abortion ban is expected to soon take effect, outlawing most abortions before many people know they’re pregnant. “It makes it dangerous to live in Georgia, because we are criminalizing the provision of medical care in a state that already faces an extreme doctor shortage,” Abrams says. (Georgia also has the second highest maternal mortality rate in the nation.)
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy