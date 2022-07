Richard Torrez Jr. has his second professional boxing bout on Friday, July 15, on ESPN. A career in boxing seems like a given, but it wasn’t Torrez’s plan. With six national boxing titles under his belt and success on the world amateur stage throughout his teenage and early adult years, it seems like a given that Richard Torrez Jr. was bound to become a professional boxer. However, that wasn’t his original plan.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO