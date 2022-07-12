ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Beth Gilbert McBride is Luzerne County’s new deputy election director

By Jennifer Learn-Andes
Sunday Dispatch
Sunday Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44l7dn_0gdNspDK00
Gilbert McBride

Wilkes-Barre Council Chairwoman Beth Gilbert McBride has been hired as Luzerne County’s new deputy election director, county Election Director Michael Susek said Tuesday.

Gilbert McBride, 28, will receive $42,000 and start work this Friday.

“Beth is excited to continue her work in the public sector and demonstrated to us a readiness to pivot into an administrative role,” Susek said.

In a prepared statement Gilbert McBride, who represents the city’s District C, expressed her excitement, also noting she would not run for a third term on council. Her four-year term ends in 2023.

Luzerne County Acting Chief Solicitor Harry Skene will review the appointment to ensure that it does not violate any policies.

“While I do still believe that our city has a lot of potential, it is time for me to help our community in a different way. After careful consideration, I have made the decision to not run for re-election, and instead focus on my career in public service, my family, and my doctoral studies,” Gilbert McBride said.

Appointee’s background

A local G.A.R. High School graduate, Gilbert McBride has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Wilkes University and a master’s degree in political management from George Washington University, Susek said.

She is currently pursuing a doctorate in educational leadership from Wilkes University.

In addition to her experience as a city councilwoman, Gilbert McBride works with a local startup company and interns with The Institute, Susek said.

“I think her educational background and also her direct experience in our local community will really help round out our management team,” Susek said. “We already have a strong operations manager, and I believe Beth will help us establish a strong community outreach program that includes working with our board, council, and community stakeholders.”

The deputy director position is vacant because Sarah Knoell was hired in March and resigned effective June 3 to pursue another career path.

The position was advertised at $42,000 annually, which is the same compensation that had been paid to Knoell and previous deputy director Eryn Harvey, who had resigned in February before announcing her candidacy for state representative.

Robertson reacts

County Manager Randy Robertson addressed the appointment during council’s worksession Tuesday.

Robertson said he trusts his managers to make hiring actions at this level, and the new deputy has been vetted by the election bureau.

He said he was informed the county has rotated through multiple deputies and described the frequent turnover as “shameful.”

“We need some stability there, so our job is to hire the best and brightest we can get,” Robertson told council.

Robertson said he was asked to meet the new deputy before she was offered the position because she is a Wilkes-Barre council member.

Robertson said she informed him he would probably face some criticism because she is a council member, and he said she also indicated she would resign if there is a backlash that becomes “too hard.”

Robertson said he is fine handling criticism because he is only interested in choosing the best employees.

“We don’t do politics,” he said.

He added that she is obtaining her doctorate and believes her experience holding public office makes it more likely she will be driven to “protect the sanctity of elections.”

“She won’t impugn herself,” he said.

Robertson said council hired him to “move the county forward,” and he is doing the best he can to meet that goal.

Staff writer Jerry Lynott contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
buckscountyherald.com

Pennsylvania Republican leaders endorse Josh Shapiro for governor

Last week, in the first wave of Republican endorsements, nine Pennsylvania Republican leaders announced their endorsement of Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s campaign for governor of Pennsylvania. This group of Republican endorsers for Shapiro includes former Congressmen Charlie Dent of Lehigh County and Jim Greenwood of Bucks County. “I have...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Luzerne County, PA
Elections
Luzerne County, PA
Government
County
Luzerne County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WGAL

Pennsylvania making election changes

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania is setting aside $45 million in grants to help fund county election boards. In turn, counites can no longer receive private dollars to help fund elections. News 8's Tom Lehman was at the state Capitol and has the details on the change. You can watch...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Sunday Dispatch

Van Saun to receive back payments for pension

Ex-children and youth director to be refunded contributions, less interest. Luzerne County’s Retirement Board voted unanimously Wednesday to refund $88,319.53 in employee contributions — without interest — to former Children and Youth director Joanne Van Saun. Officials said the county has no legal grounds to withhold the...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Republican accountability PAC focuses attack on Doug Mastriano

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Recent polling shows a close battle in the race for Pennsylvania governor. Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro and his party have already spent millions attacking Doug Mastriano and now Republicans are joining in, too. The Republican Accountability PAC recently launched a campaign called “Republican Voters Against Mastriano.” It’s a group of current […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Sunday Dispatch

Luzerne County Council approves infrastructure loan guarantee

After extensive discussion Tuesday, a Luzerne County Council majority agreed to guarantee a new infrastructure loan currently estimated at $51 million because all proceeds will be used to address county-owned roads and bridges. Replacement of the Nanticoke/West Nanticoke Bridge over the Susquehanna River, currently estimated at $45 million, is stated...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wilkes University#Politics Local#Election Local#District C
phl17.com

Pennsylvania law funds state elections, bans outside funds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania election officials are applauding a new law that, for the first time, guarantees state money to counties for running elections. Senate Bill 982 amends the Pennsylvania Election Code to provide public funding for county boards of election. The state funds will be used to help counties register voters, prepare and administer elections, and audit the results.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Could the groundhog be Pennsylvania’s official rodent?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Every year on February 2, world-renowned groundhog Punxsutawney Phil steps into the spotlight at Gobbler’s Knob to predict the weather. A state lawmaker, however, wants to keep Phil front and center all year long in the eyes of Pennsylvanians by passing a Senate bill that would designate the groundhog as the commonwealth’s official rodent.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WBRE

Governor reviewing bill honoring late Scranton patrolman

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tuesday marks seven years since Scranton Police Officer John Wilding was killed in the line of duty. Now a bill sits on the governor’s desk honoring the patrolman. Senate Bill 814 also known as the Officer John Wilding Law received bipartisan support passing the state senate with a 35 to […]
WBRE

Regional police force moving forward

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Is bigger really better when it comes to police departments? Officials in five Luzerne County communities say yes. And a new regional police force could start patrolling the streets of those communities by the end of the year. Eyewitness News was standing in front of what will be the headquarters for […]
WYOMING, PA
Newswatch 16

Picnic benefits fire company in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The annual event near Daleville has all the summer favorites: games, rides, and of course, good food. All of the money raised benefits the fire company and ambulance services. The Covington Independent Fire Company Picnic runs through Saturday in Lackawanna County. Check out WNEP’s YouTube...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Wilkes University introducing new cannabis programs

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There's something growing at Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, literally. The school is working to match the demands of an expanding cannabis industry. "The industry has grown dramatically over the last decade with more and more states approving medicinal and recreational use of cannabis products," explained chemistry professor Donald Mencer. "We need people who can properly analyze the products, so the consumer actually knows what they're getting."
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Sunday Dispatch

Sunday Dispatch

703
Followers
1K+
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

Pittston, PA News, Sports, Obituaries, and Events

 https://www.psdispatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy