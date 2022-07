ASHTABULA, Ohio — A female child is dead and a woman is injured following a house fire in Ashtabula Friday, according to the city's fire department. Officials say the fire occurred on Station Avenue, and confirm the injured victim is the mother of the girl who passed away. Neither of their identities are known at this time, and 3News has not been able to confirm details regarding the mother's condition.

