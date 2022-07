The 2022 MLB Home Run Derby was looking like a who’s who in baseball among sluggers. Two time defending champion Pete Alonso is back going for his third straight. He’s joined by Juan Soto, Ronald Acuna Jr., Kyle Schwarber and in a fun twist Albert Pujols. On Wednesday, another name was added to the competition but it’s not one you would have thought of. Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez has accepted an invitation to join his fellow All-Stars swinging for the fences Monday night at Dodger Stadium.

