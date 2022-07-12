Packers 2022 Roster Predictions: An undrafted running back makes the squad
Yesterday, Acme Packing Company kicked off our 53-man roster projections, starting with the quarterbacks room. Our writers each sent in their own 53-man roster predictions, which we aggregated to make one final list. The second post in this series covers the running backs, which feature an interesting mix of...
In order to make room for the Thursday signing of linebacker Malik Jefferson, the Dallas Cowboys cut running back JaQuan Hardy. The release of Hardy, who spent the majority of the 2021 season on the Cowboys' practice squad, moves the roster total to 91. The NFL world took to Twitter...
After spending several years in the NFL, offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz is ready to embrace the next chapter of his career. On Thursday, Schwartz announced that he's retiring. Over the course of his career, he earned All-Pro honors four times. "I'm officially retiring from the NFL," Schwartz announced on Twitter....
The tumultuous recruitment of Ravenwood, TN 4-star quarterback Chris Parson has come to an end as he announced Tuesday that he was decommitting from Florida State. The past two months have been a roller coaster for Florida State and quarterback commitment Chris Parson. Parson, who committed in July 2021, began to become weary of his commitment when the coaching staff started recruiting other quarterbacks in the 2023 class.
The 2022 NFL season is only two months away, and Aaron Rodgers is ready to win another championship before he retires. But when will Rodgers call it a career, and will he be a member of the Green Bay Packers when he decides to let the game go? During the offseason, The Packers quarterback told reporters he will be with the team for the rest of his career.
The regular season means little to the Green Bay Packers in 2022. The team has won 39 games across the last three regular seasons, but postseason failures have left fans frustrated. Aaron Rodgers may be one of the best quarterbacks to ever play, but at 38 years old, his days...
It turns out Patrick Mahomes is just as good of a promoter as he is a quarterback. On Wednesday morning, Mahomes shared his latest promotional work. The star quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs is teaming up with Coors Light this year. "This summer, we tapped star quarterback Patrick Mahomes...
Tom Brady continues to keep his future retirement date shrouded in mystery. During a recent interview for his cover story with Variety magazine, Brady admitted that he's "very close" to the end of his career, but said he doesn't know exactly when he's going to hang up the cleats. “I...
Free agent tight end Kyle Rudolph is reportedly drawing interest from the Vikings and the Buccaneers, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Rudolph spent his first 10 years of his career playing in Minnesota. He earned two Pro Bowl bids during his tenure there. In 2021, he played for the Giants before entering free agency this offseason.
Let’s set the scene if you will. Or what I like to call the picnic table. Arguably a top 10 quarterback ever and top 3 if you count the 21st century. Drew Brees finished his career with 571 total touchdowns only to be beaten by Tom Brady who has 624 touchdowns as the sun begins to set on his career.
The Chicago Bears are one of the most historic franchises in the NFL. They have been around for over 100 years and have the accolades to go with history. The Bears travel to Green Bay to play the Packers on Sunday Night Football in week two and making history is on the line that night.
For the majority of Aaron Rodgers' career (and that is putting it lightly), the Packers have been an offensive team. They have been offensive-dominant and offensive-focused. The franchise decided to take that route for good reason. The Packers have had one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time at their disposal for more than a decade-and-a-half. They have also had some of the best receiving cores in the game. Fans, of course, remember the 2011 core of Donald Driver, Greg Jennings, Jordy Nelson, James Jones and Randall Cobb. Then, Davante Adams would later become a multi-time All-Pro. However, outside of the team's Super Bowl defense in 2010 that was led by legends like Charles Woodson, Clay Matthews and Nick Collins, the franchise has had few top-notch defenses over its time with Rodgers at quarterback. That is why the Packers haven't reached as many Super Bowls as they should have over the last decade-and-a-half. They weren't complete enough. However, that is starting to change.
The Green Bay Packers were forced to add four new receivers this offseason after the losses of All-Pro Davante Adams and speedster Marquez Valdes-Scantling. They signed free agent receiver Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal and drafted three rookies in April's draft, including North Dakota State's Christian Watson, Nevada's Romeo Doubs, and Nebraska's Samori Toure. Watkins will be going into his ninth season in the NFL, so he has been around the block. The three rookies are going to have to get up to speed with playing in the NFL and with Aaron Rodgers. There is one unlikely source that can help the rookie receivers get up to speed. That player is Green Bay's All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander.
Entering the 2022 season, Bears WR Darnell Mooney is the unquestioned No. 1 receiver for the offense. It’s a role he’s been preparing for going back to last season. “There were days when [Allen Robinson] didn’t practice and I took that as an opportunity to let whoever was watching know,” he said via the Athletic’s Dan Pompei. “Like A-Rob’s our dude, but if anything happens to A-Rob, we’re going to be fine because I’m gonna ball out.”
