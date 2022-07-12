ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Early voting starts Friday, July 15

By Terry Hollahan
bartlett-express.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly voting begins on Friday, July 15, for state and county general elections, the Arlington Municipal election, Town of Collierville election, City of Germantown election, City of Memphis special election, and state and federal primary elections from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at select voting precincts. Early voting ends...

bartlett-express.com

Comments / 0

Tennessee Tribune

Memphis Early Voters to Face Long Ballot Starting July 15

MEMPHIS, TN — An extra-long ballot awaits Memphis, Shelby County, Arlington and more voters for the Thursday, August 4th, 2022 election, potentially increasing early voting participation as the word gets out about the long list of decisions at hand. Early voting begins Friday, July 15th, from 11 a.m. to...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Former U.S. Attorney Edward Stanton to oversee Joris Ray investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Memphis-Shelby County School Board appointed a former U.S. Attorney to oversee the investigation into allegations made against Superintendent Joris Ray. In a 7 to 2 vote, the school board voted to place Dr. Ray on administrative leave and officially launch an investigation into allegations made against him. “We decided to place Doctor […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Career educator: Tennessee Gov. Lee fooled me into thinking he cares about public education

In September, I accepted a position as the Chief Communications Officer for Haywood County Schools in Brownsville, Tenn.  For anyone unfamiliar, Brownsville is the home of singer Tina Turner, the Hatchie River, and is about 30 miles east of Memphis.  Since last fall, though, its identity has been found as the new home of Ford’s […] The post Career educator: Tennessee Gov. Lee fooled me into thinking he cares about public education appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
