Submit a cover letter and resume to Legacy Foundation at legacy@legacyfdn.org by Sunday, July 31, 2022. The Community Impact Director will lead development, implementation, and evaluation of the Foundation’s community investments and engagement. This person will be an experienced change maker, and a leader within the Foundation and in the philanthropic, nonprofit, civic and social sectors in the region and beyond. This position will be responsible for implementing grant-making and programs that deepen the Foundation’s impact in Lake County communities, as well as connecting with and inspiring the Foundation’s donors. This position will also be responsible for building an evaluation framework that monitors and communicates our progress.

LAKE COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO