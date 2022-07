The Cleveland Guardians designated Oscar Mercado for assignment, again. You have to feel for Oscar Mercado. The Cleveland Guardians designated Mercado for assignment on June 21, attempting to send him down to Triple-A Columbus. The Philadelphia Phillies weren’t having that and claimed him. He didn’t last long there and was designated for assignment again. This time the Guardians snatched him back up on July 4. Less than two weeks later, the Guardians are again designing Mercado for assignment.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO