Holmgren, Giddey lead Thunder over Magic in summer league

LAS VEGAS — The Phoenix Suns seemed to come out with a little bit of an edge to their Summer League game when they took on the Dallas Mavericks in Las Vegas on Tuesday night. Every play had a little extra punch, and every highlight play had a little more hype, as the Suns (2-1) defeated the Mavs (0-3), 105-78. In a way, it almost felt like the Suns were trying to get some revenge on the Mavs, given what happened the last time the two teams met. Luka Doncic and the Mavs steamrolled the Suns in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals on the road. Obviously the term “revenge” is being used in tongue-in-cheek fashion here.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO