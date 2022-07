July 13, 2022 – The Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo is hosting its inaugural Brew at the Zoo on Saturday, August 13, from 4-7 p.m. Guests 21 and up are invited to the zoo after hours for an evening of live music, craft beer tastings, animal encounters, food, and more. All funds raised from Brew at the Zoo will directly support the zoo and our mission to educate, inspire, and secure a future for wildlife.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO