SHIRLEY, N.Y. -- Following a series of shark attacks, Suffolk County is strengthening safety in the water.Some county beaches, including Robert Moses State Park, were closed Thursday morning because of the incidents. One of the shark attack victims spoke with CBS2's Jennifer McLogan in his first TV interview about the experience. "It hit me and it knocked me just off my board, because it was behind me and threw me to the right. I saw it when I turned over. I saw the dorsal fin, I saw it's bite and I was like oh, this is a shark," surfer Shawn Donnelly said. Donnelly was on...

SHIRLEY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO