Nets may need at least a third team to work a Kevin Durant trade

Woj says Miami and Brooklyn are "going to need a third team, perhaps even a fourth team" to work a Kevin Durant trade. He thinks Phoenix needs the same "help" from another team or two to get a deal done.

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Kevin Durant: “Its one of those issues that as we move into this collective bargaining cycle – we intend to discuss with our players association and see if there are remedies for this…We don’t want to see it playing out the way it is now.” #Nets – 9:56 PM

Kyrie Irving wants to be a Net — with or without Kevin Durant

David Aldridge Q&A on Kevin Durant's future, Deandre Ayton's market and more

Amid Durant and Mitchell speculation, Heat GM Andy Elisburg, who's really good at his job, understandably not tipping his hand. "To have most of our business done is great. It gives Erik extra time [to prepare]," he tells @Jason Jackson and @ruthriley00 just now.

"the miami heat are determined to exhaust all options to get kevin durant"

danny ainge: pic.twitter.com/aY0ldK3brB – 7:02 PM

Three- or four-way coming up. Whoever gets Mitchell to Brooklyn gets Durant.

From @Anthony Chiang and me: Jazz listening on Mitchell, with Heat among suitors. And news on Durant, Martin, two way situation, tax update, more:

Most playoff PPG by active players:

32.5 — Luka Doncic

29.4 — Kevin Durant

28.7 — LeBron James

28.3 — Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/qAfnSIzSIo – 6:05 PM

The Knicks should open the Mitchell sweepstakes as favorites imo. Ainge probably wants picks and to tank. I don't think the possible Miami package helps either too much. Keep an eye on the Durant sweepstakes too. He could easily be folded into that deal somehow.

Victor Oladipo could be the key secret weapon in so many Heat scenarios

They get KD? Well he’s still on the roster as the scoring/defense bridge in the backcourt

They get Mitchell? Well, he has a chance to be a high level 6th man with full reigns

They run it back? Well…… – 4:38 PM

Let’s just hypothetically say the Heat end up finding a way to get Kevin Durant without giving up Butler or Bam

Oladipo-Butler-Durant-Bam is a wild 4 man group since Dipo can’t be traded at the moment after signing his latest contract

They can plug anyone around the edges there – 4:22 PM

Scottie Pippen says he supports Kevin Durant's trade request: 'I don't feel bad for what K.D. is doing at all'

https://t.co/wEWaVJYY6m pic.twitter.com/fZsOmB2iQ6 – 3:46 PM

Woj says Miami and Brooklyn are "going to need a third team, perhaps even a fourth team" to work a Kevin Durant trade. He thinks Phoenix needs the same "help" from another team or two to get a deal done.

David Aldridge gave @PHNX_Suns his thoughts on KD, DA, which team he's not buying and more:

Where is Kevin Durant headed? What NBA executives are saying

NEW: A fresh Heat 6-pack, including Jazz reportedly unimpressed with Heat's Mitchell offer. PLUS Durant, power forward, two way deal and roster updates:

Kevin Durant went dark after the season, but a source said the future Hall of Famer and his agent Rich Kleiman have been in contact with the Nets more recently. There's not a clear answer about why he's unhappy.

Story: The latest updates on Kevin Durant trade talks with the Raptors, Warriors, Pelicans, Suns and Heat. Plus, more on where the Lakers stand with Kyrie Irving and what's next for Deandre Ayton in free agency on @Jorge Sierra.

Really enjoyed talking with @David Aldridge and getting his thoughts on Kevin Durant, Deandre Ayton and a whole lot more. Check out the full interview on @PHNX_Suns here:

Most points by active players:

37,062 — LeBron James

28,289 — Carmelo Anthony

25,526 — Kevin Durant

23,477 — James Harden

23,298 — Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/9Byl1Q3emq – 9:19 AM

Just watched the anchor on Sportscenter with Nick Fredell discuss KD wanting a trade, and called him emotional… Who are you to call someone emotional? What makes you comfortable? Talk BASKETBALL! Computers got y'all overly comfortable.

TNM

TNM – 2:14 AM

Knicks up 13-0 for their second straight Summer League game. Best offer the Nets might get for Durant is the Knicks' summer starters.

Breaking: Kevin Durant has requested a trade to the Knicks Summer League team.

From earlier: Heat, Nets executives dine together as Durant pursuit continues. And Heat prepared to use Martin (more of a SF) as Tucker's PF replacement if needed: an in-depth look at how they compare:

"It's crazy. I feel like it's good for the entertainment part of the NBA. I feel like fans are on edge. It's like a soap opera. They're locked in and it's amazing. Truly amazing."

JaVale McGee on Kevin Durant and Deandre Ayton situations.

JaVale McGee on Kevin Durant and Deandre Ayton situations. #Suns #Mavs https://t.co/BUfvl7aAp8 pic.twitter.com/9mHHxf7OS0 – 9:12 PM

Heat, Nets GMs dine in Vegas as Heat continues Durant pursuit. And an in-depth look at how Heat's Martin compares with 76ers' Tucker, with Martin slated to replace Tucker at PF AS OF NOW (subject to change):

This four-team Kevin Durant trade scenario sends Donovan Mitchell to Brooklyn

Tim Reynolds: Still tentative, but sources say Miami remains the frontrunner to be the “visitor” when San Antonio plays a home game in Mexico City on Dec. 17. We now resume the Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell watches, already in progress. -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / July 12, 2022

Whispers have increasingly circulated in recent days that Brooklyn, in response to an underwhelming array of Durant offers to date, is prepared to hang on to the superstar forward in hopes that Durant’s desire to leave could soften between now and the start of training camp in late September. How much stomach Nets officials have to uphold that position — or if it proves to be a mere negotiating ploy — is a matter of debate. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 12, 2022

Kevin Durant went dark after the season, as the Daily News’ Kristian Winfield reported, but a source said the future Hall of Famer and his agent Rich Kleiman have been in contact with the organization more recently. -via New York Daily News / July 12, 2022