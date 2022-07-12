ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets may need at least a third team to work a Kevin Durant trade

 2 days ago
David Hardisty: Woj says Miami and Brooklyn are “going to need a third team, perhaps even a fourth team” to work a Kevin Durant trade. He thinks Phoenix needs the same “help” from another team or two to get a deal done.

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Kevin Durant: “Its one of those issues that as we move into this collective bargaining cycle – we intend to discuss with our players association and see if there are remedies for this…We don’t want to see it playing out the way it is now.” #Nets9:56 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Asked Adam Silver his reaction to Kevin Durant’s trade request: “There’s always conversations behind closed doors between the players & the representatives of the teams. But we don’t like to see players requesting trades & we don’t like to see it playing out the way it is.” #Nets9:54 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Kevin Durant’s trade request: “We don’t like to see players requesting trades and seeing it play out the way it is. The basketball was fantastic this past season. I don’t want to be naïve, but I would love the focus to be on the play.” – 9:52 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Adam Silver on Kevin Durant trade demand (or request, he pointed out): “We don’t like to see players requesting trades and we don’t like to see it playing out the way it is.” Said contracts provide security but should be an expectation of “a two-way street.” – 9:52 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

NBA commissioner Adam Silver on the report Kevin Durant has asked for a trade from Brooklyn: “We don’t like to see players requesting trades…” – 9:51 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

NBA commissioner Adam Silver on the Kevin Durant trade demand in Brooklyn: “We don’t like to see players requesting trades. … I would love the focus to be on play on the floor.”

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Adam Silver on Kevin Durant asking for a trade: “We don’t like to see players requesting trades and we don’t like to see it playing out the way it is.” – 9:50 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Kyrie Irving wants to be a Net — with or without Kevin Durant #Nets nypost.com/2022/07/12/kyr… via @nypostsports9:30 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talked Jazz listening on Spida, latest with KD, in-season tournament, teams angry about Warriors spending and more.

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

David Aldridge Q&A on Kevin Durant's future, Deandre Ayton's market and more

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Amid Durant and Mitchell speculation, Heat GM Andy Elisburg, who’s really good at his job, understandably not tipping his hand. “To have most of our business done is great. It gives Erik extra time [to prepare],” he tells @Jason Jackson and @ruthriley00 just now. – 7:45 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

“the miami heat are determined to exhaust all options to get kevin durant”

danny ainge: pic.twitter.com/aY0ldK3brB7:02 PM

Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA

Three- or four-way coming up. Whoever gets Mitchell to Brooklyn gets Durant. – 7:00 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

From @Anthony Chiang and me: Jazz listening on Mitchell, with Heat among suitors. And news on Durant, Martin, two way situation, tax update, more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…6:35 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Most playoff PPG by active players:

32.5 — Luka Doncic

29.4 — Kevin Durant

28.7 — LeBron James

28.3 — Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/qAfnSIzSIo6:05 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

The Knicks should open the Mitchell sweepstakes as favorites imo. Ainge probably wants picks and to tank. I don’t think the possible Miami package helps either too much. Keep an eye on the Durant sweepstakes too. He could easily be folded into that deal somehow. – 5:50 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Victor Oladipo could be the key secret weapon in so many Heat scenarios

They get KD? Well he’s still on the roster as the scoring/defense bridge in the backcourt

They get Mitchell? Well, he has a chance to be a high level 6th man with full reigns

They run it back? Well…… – 4:38 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Let’s just hypothetically say the Heat end up finding a way to get Kevin Durant without giving up Butler or Bam

Oladipo-Butler-Durant-Bam is a wild 4 man group since Dipo can’t be traded at the moment after signing his latest contract

They can plug anyone around the edges there – 4:22 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Scottie Pippen says he supports Kevin Durant’s trade request: ‘I don’t feel bad for what K.D. is doing at all’

https://t.co/wEWaVJYY6m pic.twitter.com/fZsOmB2iQ63:46 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Woj says Miami and Brooklyn are “going to need a third team, perhaps even a fourth team” to work a Kevin Durant trade. He thinks Phoenix needs the same “help” from another team or two to get a deal done. – 3:13 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

David Aldridge gave @PHNX_Suns his thoughts on KD, DA, which team he's not buying and more

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Joined @sagesteele on @SportsCenter

🏀Why the next destination for Kevin Durant could be Brooklyn.

🏀The options in Toronto and Phoenix

🏀What are the chances in Golden St? Think 1%

Ric Bucher @RicBucher

Where is Kevin Durant headed? What NBA executives are saying foxsports.com/stories/nba/wh…1:14 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

NEW: A fresh Heat 6-pack, including Jazz reportedly unimpressed with Heat’s Mitchell offer. PLUS Durant, power forward, two way deal and roster updates: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…12:55 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Kevin Durant went dark after the season, but a source said the future Hall of Famer and his agent Rich Kleiman have been in contact with the Nets more recently. There’s not a clear answer about why he’s unhappy. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…11:35 AM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Story: The latest updates on Kevin Durant trade talks with the Raptors, Warriors, Pelicans, Suns and Heat. Plus, more on where the Lakers stand with Kyrie Irving and what’s next for Deandre Ayton in free agency on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo…10:12 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Really enjoyed talking with @David Aldridge and getting his thoughts on Kevin Durant, Deandre Ayton and a whole lot more.

StatMuse @statmuse

Most points by active players:

37,062 — LeBron James

28,289 — Carmelo Anthony

25,526 — Kevin Durant

23,477 — James Harden

23,298 — Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/9Byl1Q3emq9:19 AM

Draymond Green @Money23Green

Just watched the anchor on Sportscenter with Nick Fredell discuss KD wanting a trade, and called him emotional… Who are you to call someone emotional? What makes you comfortable? Talk BASKETBALL! Computers got y’all overly comfortable.

TNM – 2:14 AM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Knicks up 13-0 for their second straight Summer League game. Best offer the Nets might get for Durant is the Knicks’ summer starters. – 11:19 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Breaking: Kevin Durant has requested a trade to the Knicks Summer League team. – 11:15 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

From earlier: Heat, Nets executives dine together as Durant pursuit continues. And Heat prepared to use Martin (more of a SF) as Tucker’s PF replacement if needed: an in-depth look at how they compare: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…10:35 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“It’s crazy. I feel like it’s good for the entertainment part of the NBA. I feel like fans are on edge. It’s like a soap opera. They’re locked in and it’s amazing. Truly amazing.”

JaVale McGee on Kevin Durant and Deandre Ayton situations. #Suns #Mavs https://t.co/BUfvl7aAp8 pic.twitter.com/9mHHxf7OS09:12 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Heat, Nets GMs dine in Vegas as Heat continues Durant pursuit. And an in-depth look at how Heat’s Martin compares with 76ers’ Tucker, with Martin slated to replace Tucker at PF AS OF NOW (subject to change): miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…5:14 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

This four-team Kevin Durant trade scenario sends Donovan Mitchell to Brooklyn nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…4:23 PM

Tim Reynolds: Still tentative, but sources say Miami remains the frontrunner to be the “visitor” when San Antonio plays a home game in Mexico City on Dec. 17. We now resume the Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell watches, already in progress. -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / July 12, 2022

Whispers have increasingly circulated in recent days that Brooklyn, in response to an underwhelming array of Durant offers to date, is prepared to hang on to the superstar forward in hopes that Durant’s desire to leave could soften between now and the start of training camp in late September. How much stomach Nets officials have to uphold that position — or if it proves to be a mere negotiating ploy — is a matter of debate. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 12, 2022

Kevin Durant went dark after the season, as the Daily News’ Kristian Winfield reported, but a source said the future Hall of Famer and his agent Rich Kleiman have been in contact with the organization more recently. -via New York Daily News / July 12, 2022

