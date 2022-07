Ford is in the midst of a major electrification transition as it invests $50 billion by 2026 with the goal of producing two million EVs annually by that same date. Thus far, this pivot is going well, as the automaker is outpacing its rivals in terms of new EV registrations, and the sales of Ford EVs are also growing faster than other segments. With three Ford EVs already on the market, future examples may look a bit different than what we’re used to, but CEO Jim Farley believes that mass adoption will begin as soon as next year as public sentiment shifts that way, even as the automaker will soon run out of federal tax credits. Now, the United States has reached another milestone on its own journey to mass EV adoption – it has surpassed the five percent market share threshold, according to Bloomberg.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO