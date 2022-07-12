ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woburn, MA

Family Night & Outdoor Movie Tuesday, July 19th at Library Field

woburnma.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin Woburn Recreation on Tuesday, July 19th for Family Night down at Library...

www.woburnma.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hot969boston.com

FREE Outdoor Movie Screenings To Check Out This Summer

People have definitely started going back to the movies with summer blockbusters like: Top Gun Maverick, Jurassic World Dominion, Thor: Love and Thunder, and more. But it’s also a great time to get outside with family and friends to check out free outdoor movie screenings. The number of events...
BOSTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

NEIGHBOR NEWS: Black Bear Sighted; Planning Board Member Resigns

TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tewksbury Carnation is quickly becoming Tewksbury’s premier online...
TEWKSBURY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woburn, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
94.9 HOM

Inventor of the Roast Beef Sandwich, Kelly’s Roast Beef, Opens First Ever Shop in New Hampshire

Kelly's Roast beef will likely go down in Massachusetts history. This famous roast beef hot spot is "known as the inventor of the roast beef sandwich topped with American Cheese, mayonnaise, and James River BBQ Sauce, affectionately known as the three-way," according to their website. "Just ask anyone from Boston’s North Shore, where we’ve been a staple for over 70 years."
RESTAURANTS
NECN

Best Cheap Eats in Boston

Are you looking for some quick and delicious food that won't empty your wallet? Founder of the Boston Food Journal, Brittany DiCapua, shares some of her favorite finds around Boston when it comes to getting a cheap dish. 1. Bon Mi Sandwich. One of the best places to grab a...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Renegades#House Games
CBS Boston

Photos: The Super Moon over New England

The Buck Moon rises over Graves Light in the Boston Harbor islands as seen from Revere beach. The Buck Moon over Graves Light in the Boston Harbor islands as seen from Revere beach. Revere Beach. People sit on a beach wall as a Super Moon rises over the ocean at...
BOSTON, MA
nshoremag.com

10 Ice Cream Adventures on the North Shore

A simple cone of premium chocolate chip ice cream is a beautiful thing on a summer’s day. But the North Shore offers so many ice cream iterations to choose from that it would be a shame not to explore the options. So we’ve rounded up 10 ways to have an out-of-the-box ice cream adventure this summer. Enjoy – we’re sure you will!
GLOUCESTER, MA
Boston Globe

New Construction: What you need to know about siding your home

Our homes wear siding like a winter coat, bundled up in cedar-check plaids or vinyl stripes to withstand the weather. And when that overcoat is looking tattered — whether your home is clad in 100-year-old painted pine shingles, 60-year-old asbestos-cement tiles, 50-year-old aluminum, or 30-year-old vinyl — you might entertain the idea of replacing it with new siding.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Boston

Jill Biden visited a beloved Boston seafood restaurant

The First Lady enjoyed an assortment of the restaurant’s crudo, crabcakes, and Bouillabaisse on Thursday night. First Lady Jill Biden turned heads in Boston on Thursday night when she dined at a popular seafood restaurant. Dr. Biden had dinner at Row 34 in Fort Point, where a source told...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Owner sought after three pit bulls allegedly attack small dog at popular Lynn playground

LYNN, Mass. — Officials are looking for the owner of three pit bulls who allegedly attacked a small dog on Sunday morning at a popular Lynn playground. According to Lynn Police, a woman was walking her 11-year-old, 18 pound, Cockapoo around 8:15 a.m. at the Lynn Woods Playground when a man walking his three unleashed pit bulls entered the softball field area.
LYNN, MA
NECN

‘She's Everywhere': Family Mourns Woman Killed in Crash at Farm Stand

The family of a woman who was killed in a crash at the farm stand where she worked in Newbury, Massachusetts, spoke about her memory Thursday. Janet Bach, a 70-year-old Marblehead woman, is charged with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation in the May 21 crash that killed 47-year-old Susan Sforza Nico of Seabrook, New Hampshire.
NEWBURY, MA
ashlandmass.com

Virtual: My Summers with a Serial Killer -- A Massachusetts True Crime Story

About The Book: Growing up on Cape Cod in the 1960s, Liza Rodman was a lonely little girl. During the summers, while her mother worked days in a local motel and danced most nights in the Provincetown bars, her babysitter -- the kind, handsome handyman at the motel where her mother worked -- took her and her sister on adventures in his truck. He bought them popsicles and together, they visited his “secret garden” in the Truro woods. To Liza, he was one of the few kind, understanding, and safe adults in her life. But there was one thing she didn’t know; their babysitter was a serial killer. Though Tony Costa’s gruesome case made screaming headlines in 1969 and beyond, Liza never made the connection between her friendly babysitter and the infamous killer of numerous women, including four in Massachusetts, until decades later. Haunted by nightmares and horrified by what she learned, Liza became obsessed with the case. Now, she and co-writer Jennifer Jordan reveal “a suspenseful portrayal of murderous madness in tandem with a child’s growing loneliness, neglect, and despair, a narrative collision that will haunt” you long after you finish it.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
whdh.com

Pepsi truck folds in half on Route 495 in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Drivers on Route 495 in and around Chelmsford may have experienced some traffic Thursday– and a crunched-up Pepsi truck may have been to blame. Officials said the truck hit a drainage pipe on a bridge in Chelmsford. The truck was in the breakdown lane when the accident happened.
CHELMSFORD, MA
Boston Globe

Ask the Gardener: Should you trim back a rhododendron?

What to do this week Shear, pinch, or cut spent individual flowers or entire stalks that have finished blooming to conserve plants energy. Many annuals will bloom again if prevented from going to seed in this way. If you find you hate deadheading, grow self-cleaning annuals such as impatiens, cleome (spider flower), narrowleaf zinnias, ageratum, and wax begonia next year. However, let traditional “cottage garden’’ biennials (which live only two years) go to seed so they are able to replace themselves with their offspring next year, especially if you don’t mulch. These include hollyhocks, foxgloves, columbines, sweet Williams, Canterbury bells, feverfews, and forget-me-nots.
SOMERVILLE, MA
hot969boston.com

Boston makes list of World’s Best Cities: Where does it rank?

When you think of the best cities in the world, does Boston come to your mind? Well according to Time Out’s latest list, it should. Each year, Time Out does a survey and asks around 20,000 people who live in cities all over the world what they think the best city is. There is several criteria that is looked at when coming up with this list. Included is restaurants, bars, nightlife and museums just to name a few. The goal of the list is to give people places to put on their travel bucket lists. There are 53 cities on this year’s list. Where does Boston rank? #29. People describe Boston as a city that has something for everyone. They also stress that it’s better to visit in the summer because the city is very walkable. The swan boats are mentioned as well as a couple of local bars and eateries like Club Cafe. Now that we know Boston has come in at #29, let’s explore the top 13 cities and places for you to add to your travel bucket list this year.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Two South Boston Businesses Have Closed For Good

We are sad to report that two local businesses have closed their doors this week. The old school stable for late night snacks, South Boston Chinese Restaurant on West Broadway closed for good early this week. You could eat your chicken fingers and fried rice in one of the many orange formica booths. It was open until 2am, seven nights a week, so it was no stranger to tipsy patrons of the neighboring bars. Which leads us to this question. With Certified Meatball Company still vacant and now South Boston Chinese closed, will the Broadway Restaurant Group create another neighborhood hot spot? Hmmm…more to follow.
SOUTH BOSTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy