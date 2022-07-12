ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIVE QUESTIONS: Jerry Meral, director of the California Water Program at the Natural Heritage Institute, and former Deputy Secretary of the California Natural Resources Agency (among other things)

Cover picture for the articleDr. Gerald (Jerry) Meral is the director of the California Water Program at the Natural Heritage Institute. He works on funding for California water, Delta infrastructure, and a variety of other California water programs. He formerly served as Deputy Director of the California Department of Water Resources, Deputy Secretary of the...

When their wells went dry in a drought, a fire ignited. There was no water to fight it

“It had been predicted and feared. It finally happened on a brutally hot summer day: One of California’s communities with contaminated, sputtering wells and dropping water tables ran completely out of water. There is a state mandate to consolidate such water systems with larger nearby communities by 2024. But that wasn’t soon enough for East Orosi, an unincorporated Tulare County hamlet southeast of Fresno. The water went off Tuesday afternoon. A temporary fix allowed the water to run sporadically on Wednesday. By then, a family had lost their home to a fire they had no water to fight. ... ” Read more from the LA Times here: When their wells went dry in a drought, a fire ignited. There was no water to fight it.
DAILY DIGEST, 7/12: DWR plans for future drought with salinity barrier study; Maintenance repairs on Oroville Dam Spillway start this week; 2022 is California’s record driest year, so far, NOAA says; California’s future without agriculture; and more …

PUBLIC MEETING: Draft Environmental Assessment for the Salton Sea Management Program 10-Year Plan from 6pm to 8pm. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has prepared the Draft Environmental Assessment to analyze and disclose the effects of implementing the Salton Sea Management Program. Stakeholders are invited to provide official comments that will help shape which projects are implemented, what community amenities are included, how potential environmental effects are addressed, and proposed alternatives. Join Zoom for the Public comments meeting for the Draft Environmental Assessment for the Salton Sea Management Program 10-Year Plan.
