FIVE QUESTIONS: Jerry Meral, director of the California Water Program at the Natural Heritage Institute, and former Deputy Secretary of the California Natural Resources Agency (among other things)
Dr. Gerald (Jerry) Meral is the director of the California Water Program at the Natural Heritage Institute. He works on funding for California water, Delta infrastructure, and a variety of other California water programs. He formerly served as Deputy Director of the California Department of Water Resources, Deputy Secretary of the...mavensnotebook.com
Comments / 0