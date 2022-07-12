ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Bob Mould Announces New North American Tour Dates

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Bob Mould announces a July 30th make-up show in Seattle, WA and new run of shows in September. The new leg travels from the Rocky Mountain states to the Southwestern US and Texas; from Bozeman, Montana to Austin, Texas. The previously announced dates for the tour begin October 7 in...

iheart.com

Starbucks may’ve just gotten what it deserves​

GLENN: The 16 stores that will close by the end of this month, five in Seattle, one in Everett, Washington. Six in Los Angeles. And two in Portland. GLENN: Also, locations in Philadelphia, and Washington, DC. Now, I'm trying to think, what do all of those cities have in common?
EVERETT, WA
KING-5

The Sequim Lavender Festival is back and in full bloom

SEQUIM, Wash. — Sequim lavender farmers are hard at work. Across the region, acres of lavender are at their purple peak. And for the first time in two years, the Sequim Lavender Weekend Festival is back in action. More than a dozen farms will be open and each one...
SEQUIM, WA
KJR 95.7 The Jet

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Washington

Americans are captivated by the mysterious and unexplainable, and Washington state has its fair share of spine-chilling tales, from haunting spirits to extraterrestrial moments. Whether you believe these stories or not, you can't deny that they're interesting, at least. GreatLakesStakes.com did some digging and found the most supernatural cities in...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Toll Brothers Announces Groundbreaking at Regency at Ten Trails

BLACK DIAMOND, Wash., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated groundbreaking of Regency at Ten Trails, the Company’s first 55+ active-adult community in the Pacific Northwest. Regency at Ten Trails is a community of 403 single-level homes set within the Ten Trails master plan in South King County in Washington state.
BLACK DIAMOND, WA
KJR 95.7 The Jet

Washington Restaurant Among The Best Drive-Ins In The U.S.

America has seen some pretty unique trends, especially in the food scene. There was a time when drive-ins reigned supreme and invited crowds of people at all hours of the day, but their glory days have been behind them for years. Luckily, the COVID-19 pandemic has revived the demand for these unique restaurants due to restrictions on indoor and sit-down dining.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

Gather your clan for the 75th annual Pacific Northwest Scottish Highland Games

Experience a wee bit of Scotland at the Pacific Northwest Scottish Highland Games & Clan Gathering, the largest event of its kind in Washington state, set for July 22-24. The 6th oldest Scottish festival in the U.S. went virtual the past two years due to the pandemic. But the beloved festival returns in person for the 75th annual games in 2022. The event is organized by the Seattle Scottish Highland Games Association (SSHGA).
thurstontalk.com

The Panorama Patio Sale Evolves Into a Year-Round Market

The beloved Benevolent Fund Patio Sale is a spectacle Panorama residents and members of the Thurston County area have delighted in over the last five decades. Each year in July, several hundred volunteers would come together to plan, prep and execute an event that excited the entire local community. Approximately an acre of space was needed for the available merchandise and hours could be spent looking through all that was available. Karen Romanelli, resident volunteer, described her experience by sharing: “serving on the leadership team for the Sale was one of the most gratifying experiences I have had at Panorama. I couldn’t wait to get out there on day one of set up and work all day, every day that week, with the most energetic and enthusiastic team of volunteers. It truly was a beehive of activity for days culminating in the excitement of the opening bell on Friday morning. I think the adrenaline kept us going for two days of shoppers. What a rush!”
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
whatsupnw.com

Goodguys Car Show Returning to Puyallup

Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, America’s favorite car shows, is returning to Puyallup for one of the biggest shows this season, the 34th Griot’s Garage Pacific Northwest Nationals. The Goodguys shows are for all Hot Rod and Classic Car fans alike. Whether this is your first show or...
PUYALLUP, WA
Meghan M. Richter

Goat Lake, off Mountain Loop Highway

My husband and I were just talking about how much we love that trail. Next on my list! (u/fluffy_camaro) Goat lake is amazing. I hiked there a few years back not knowing anything about it, a friend picked it out. It was a pleasant walk in the woods for what felt like forever until it opened up to this view, totally mind blowing. One of my favorite day hikes. (u/Butt_Putnam)
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

HOV lanes and left lane camping explained, again

It’s time to revisit one of our favorite topics: the HOV lane and left-lane camping. Our good friend and KIRO Newsradio fill-in host Travis Mayfield posted this last week on Twitter. He recounted a recent trip where he was driving in the HOV lane from Tacoma to Seattle. Travis...
SEATTLE, WA
soundingsonline.com

2510 46th Ave NW, Olympia, WA 98502

227 feet of Private Puget Sound Waterfront with Deep Water Moorage. This waterfront property is as rare as they come. Situated on the edge of the fully bulkheaded 227’ of Puget Sound shoreline, the incredibly private, completely rebuilt home was finished in 2020. Bring your yacht!. A 7 foot...
OLYMPIA, WA
97 Rock

Would You Live In This Stunning Seattle Built Yacht for Only $500,000?

Would you believe it if I told you that for under $500,000 you could buy a 125-foot ship that not only floats but is in good working order? Believe it because Galati Yacht Estates has that ship for sale right now for a huge price reduction. The ship was made in 1938 by the Army Corps of engineers originally as a military survey craft and has a high-iron riveted steel which helps it avoid corrosion. The ship was also designed to be very efficient with fuel especially for its size only using 12-15 GPH on average.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Stop Bringing Your Dogs Everywhere

Why do residents of Seattle think it's okay to bring their four-legged friends EVERYWHERE they go? I've seen them at the drug store, the grocery store, and most recently sharing a booth at a bar. Before some of you get your leashes in a bunch, I, too, have a dog....
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

A diverse group of individuals comes to my house, making demands

Summer has finally arrived. Lakefair starts today and I am reminded of what one of my co-workers at the Olympia Host Lions Burger Den told me two years ago when we were outside, baking in the sun, flipping hamburgers and grilling onions. Someone had commented that they thought the crowd...
OLYMPIA, WA
KJR 95.7 The Jet

Here's Why Starbucks Is Closing 5 Seattle Locations

Starbucks will shut down five Seattle locations by the end of the month, citing crime-related concerns from customers and employees. A company spokesperson confirmed to FOX 13 that the following stores will permanently close on July 31:. Roosevelt (6417 Roosevelt Way NE) Central District (2300 S. Jackson Street) International District...
SEATTLE, WA

