ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pioneertown, CA

Marco Benevento Announces West Coast Tour In October

gratefulweb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarco Benevento has announced a West Coast tour this coming October. The 11-date run supports the Woodstock, NY-based artist's new studio album, simply titled, Benevento, out now on Royal Potato Family. Benevento—joined by his band featuring bassist Karina Rykman and drummer Chris Corsico—will kick off the tour at Pappy Harriet's in...

www.gratefulweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
gratefulweb.com

Supergroup KCL ~ Wayne Krantz, Keith Carlock, Tim LeFebvre ~ Announce Fall Tour

The genre-bending powerhouse, KCL, comprised of guitarist Wayne Krantz, drummer Keith Carlock and bassist Tim Lefebvre, have announced their return this Fall - continuing their “Golden Days” world tour. The excursion will kick off on September 6 at New York City’s iconic club, The Bitter End before concluding on September 17 at another iconic club, The Baked Potato in Los Angeles, CA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
gratefulweb.com

Bonnaroo 2022 Day 1 | Review & Photos

After three long years, Bonnaroovians from across the globe rejoiced as one of the most beloved music festivals returned to the farm in Manchester, Tennessee. The festival began 20 years ago as a novel experiment in festival concepts featuring mostly jam bands. The remote location allowed the music to continue nearly nonstop into the early morning. Interaction between bands was encouraged, and unique one-off jams evolved as a hallmark of the festival. The gathering has evolved over the years, incorporating nearly every genre of modern music. Jam bands and classic rock still have a prominent place in the festival, but EDM and Hip-Hop acts have emerged as the new stars for the younger crowd. The festival also continues to add country, jazz, and world music into the mix, creating an array of musical genres to choose from.
MANCHESTER, TN
gratefulweb.com

Dustbowl Revival team with Tiny Porch Concerts for the Paramount Ranch Sonic Boom Festival ft. Rebirth Brass Band, Dom Flemons & more, proceeds to help rebuild the fire-devastated Paramount Ranch

Devastated by the Woolsey Fire in 2018, the ranch—and its "Western Town" section—is a landmark of film and television history, having provided the set for countless classics over the decades, from The Cisco Kid to Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman and Westworld. The proceeds from Sonic Boom Festival will go toward restoring and rebuilding Paramount Ranch.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy