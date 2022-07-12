Marco Benevento Announces West Coast Tour In October

After three long years, Bonnaroovians from across the globe rejoiced as one of the most beloved music festivals returned to the farm in Manchester, Tennessee. The festival began 20 years ago as a novel experiment in festival concepts featuring mostly jam bands. The remote location allowed the music to continue nearly nonstop into the early morning. Interaction between bands was encouraged, and unique one-off jams evolved as a hallmark of the festival. The gathering has evolved over the years, incorporating nearly every genre of modern music. Jam bands and classic rock still have a prominent place in the festival, but EDM and Hip-Hop acts have emerged as the new stars for the younger crowd. The festival also continues to add country, jazz, and world music into the mix, creating an array of musical genres to choose from.

MANCHESTER, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO